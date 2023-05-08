Share:

US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 100.905.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 72.94.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 4 ticks and trading at 130.27.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 24 ticks Higher and trading at 4156.25.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 2032.00. Gold is 72 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Singapore and Nikkei exchanges which are Lower. At the present time all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Loan Officer Survey is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major

FOMC Financial Stability Report is out at 4 PM EST. This is not Major. No impact on markets, delivered after market closed.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a Low. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 9 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/05/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/05/23

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as it was Jobs Friday and we always maintain a Neutral bias on that day. The markets veered to the Upside as the Dow gained 537 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we are dealing with a mainly correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday the Non-Farm Payrolls came out and were nothing short of stellar. The US economy created 253,000 net new jobs in April and exceeded the expectation of 181,000. Above and beyond this the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% and it hasn't been that low since 1969. The question on everyone's mind will now be will the Fed maintain their hold stance on interest rates after this report? We are hoping that they will but as in all things only time will tell.