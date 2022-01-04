If you are wondering whether the Christmas rally will continue into 2022, watch the short video (5 min) below where I go through what to expect next in the 4 US major indices — S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 from a swing trading perspective (e.g. weeks to months):

For position traders and long term investors, you might want to consider to invest Apple (AAPL) that makes or breaks the major indices because there is still over 50% upside ahead based on the point and figure price target projection.

I covered one key macro environment and the market breadth last week and this year US midterm election cycle could be another important event that will be the catalyst for the stock market in 2022 based on the data for the past 71 years.