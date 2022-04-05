It's been another choppy day in financial markets with Europe ending a mixed bag and US indices all in the red but to varying degrees.
The markets are very indicative of the uncertainty that we continue to see from Ukraine/Russia negotiations to sanctions, interest rates, recession warnings, lockdowns etc. There's no end to the uncertainty, which makes the resilience we're seeing in stock markets all the more impressive.
Europe and the US continue to tighten sanctions against Russia, albeit with the EU still held back by its over-reliance on oil and gas. Recent events suggest the Kremlin remains undeterred even if negotiations continue to take place. It's hard to be particularly optimistic on that front but we live in hope.
And it seems investors do too because against the backdrop of high inflation, rapidly rising interest rate expectations, recession warnings and very high commodity prices, US indices are a mere 5% from all-time highs.
The PMIs look healthy on the face of it as countries rebounded from the omicron slowdown but given the risks that lie ahead, and the impact of higher inflation, it's clear that the risks for the data in the coming months are firmly tilted to the downside.
Oil pares gains but remains in consolidation
Oil prices are slipping a little on Tuesday after rebounding at the start of the week. The threat of European sanctions on Russian oil remains an upside risk for crude prices despite the firm opposition in the short term from certain member states. The release of reserves has helped take some of the pressure off amid disruptions to Russian supply but this is still a tight market and greater risks continue to be to the upside. That said, the trend in recent weeks has broadly been one of consolidation, albeit following an extremely volatile period and what we've seen so far this week doesn't suggest anything has changed.
Gold slips back
Gold continues to consolidate above $1,900, with the yellow metal making small losses on the day while lacking any real longer-term direction. That case could be made across various asset classes at the moment which is perhaps a sign of the limbo investors find themselves in; recession risks but a hot economy, peace talks without any sign of peace etc. It's interesting that the rallies are failing a little earlier each time over recent weeks which could be a small sign of weakness but as it is, there remains plenty of appetite for a safe haven and inflation hedge.
Bitcoin breakout still a bullish signal
Bitcoin has failed to build on the breakout momentum over the last couple of weeks which may disappoint some but it probably shouldn't. We're seeing consolidation across financial markets right now and bitcoin is clearly not immune. The breakout could still be a strong signal but just not the explosive one we're used to in this space.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extend slide to multi-week lows below 1.0950
EUR/USD has been having a difficult time shaking off the bearish pressure on Tuesday. Supported by the upbeat ISM Services PMI data and hawkish Fed commentary, the dollar continued to gather strength against its rivals and dragged the pair to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0950.
Gold pulls back to low $1920s
Gold has pulled back from earlier highs and is back in the low $1920s as the US dollar/US yields rally. Fed Vice Chair Brainard was hawkish on balance sheet reduction, sparking the reversal lower.
GBP/USD retreats after rising above 1.3150
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum in the early American session on Tuesday and advanced to a daily high above 1.3160. However, soaring US government bond yields boosted the greenback.
Shiba Inu price climbs higher as the community burns 180 million SHIB overnight
Shiba Inu price started an uptrend as the circulating supply of the Dogecoin-killer shrinks. The community has burned another 179 million SHIB tokens overnight, pulling them out of the supply.
MULN stock retracing on Tuesday as US equity markets trade in the red
MULN stock is down almost 5% at the time of the update, one hour after the US market open. The electric vehicle automaker shares are exacerbating the retracement seen in the Nasdaq and the tech sector.