Chip stocks stay strong while debt ceiling drama goes on

An eight-week low for the FTSE 100 comes as Friday’s hopes of a swiftly-realised debt ceiling deal are dashed, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

AI stocks keep rallying while others falter

“This continues to be a remarkably bifurcated market. Nvidia’s results continue to power chip makers and other stocks that can be linked to the boom in AI (no matter how tenuously). Meanwhile, in a perhaps unsurprising development, it has proven impossible to maintain the sunny optimism of Friday, when markets surged on news of a debt ceiling deal in principle. While it is still likely that a deal will pass Congress without too many hiccoughs, the risk of a delayed passage has meant that stocks have not seen the triumphant progress to the end of May that seemed likely last week.”

FTSE 100 trips up

“A reshuffle at Unilever and major weakness in oil and other commodities has meant that the FTSE 100 has retreated on a broad front. Even without the fresh uncertainty about the debt ceiling the index has at a fresh two-month low. It looks like stocks will have to face another wave of rate hikes around the globe, hitting global demand and knocking earnings.”