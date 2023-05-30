Chip stocks stay strong while debt ceiling drama goes on

An eight-week low for the FTSE 100 comes as Friday’s hopes of a swiftly-realised debt ceiling deal are dashed, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
AI stocks keep rallying while others falter
“This continues to be a remarkably bifurcated market. Nvidia’s results continue to power chip makers and other stocks that can be linked to the boom in AI (no matter how tenuously). Meanwhile, in a perhaps unsurprising development, it has proven impossible to maintain the sunny optimism of Friday, when markets surged on news of a debt ceiling deal in principle. While it is still likely that a deal will pass Congress without too many hiccoughs, the risk of a delayed passage has meant that stocks have not seen the triumphant progress to the end of May that seemed likely last week.”
FTSE 100 trips up
“A reshuffle at Unilever and major weakness in oil and other commodities has meant that the FTSE 100 has retreated on a broad front. Even without the fresh uncertainty about the debt ceiling the index has at a fresh two-month low. It looks like stocks will have to face another wave of rate hikes around the globe, hitting global demand and knocking earnings.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having climbed toward 1.0750 earlier in the day but managed to stabilize above 1.0700. Mixed performance of Wall Street's main indexes following the consumer confidence data helps the US Dollar hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has retraced a small portion of its daily rally and declined below 1.2400 in the American session on Tuesday. Following a bullish start to the day, major equity indexes lost traction and helped the US Dollar stage a rebound while weighing on the pair.
Gold holds above $1,950 as US yields push lower
Gold price has reversed its direction and climbed toward $1,960 after having dropped below $1,940 in the early European morning. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day near 3.7% following last week's rally, allowing XAU/USD to stay in positive territory.
Bitcoin whales could prevent BTC price first monthly loss of 2023 through this move
Bitcoin price is inching towards the first monthly loss of 2023. At press time, BTC price is 4.4% below $29,233, its price on May 1. If BTC fails to regain lost ground, the asset is in for its first monthly loss of the year.
Tesla Stock News: TSLA breaks above $200 as Elon Musk visits China
Tesla (TSLA) stock has overcome a major psychological barrier to start the week with shares overcoming the $200 level early Tuesday. A number of tailwinds are aiding the growth stock, which has gained 4.4% to $201.67 in the premarket.