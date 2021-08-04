Chinese tech stocks bounce as Beijing softens tone on gaming [Video]

- Overview of news in focus and day ahead (00:00).

- Market sentiment at the EU open and review of the charts (1:10).

- Bearish API inventories overnight (2:42).

- Heng Sang tech index up over 3% overnight on latest State comments (3:46).

- Alibaba revenues missed estimates for the first time in 2-years (5:50).

- Chinese Services PMI strong overnight but unlikely to last (6:12).

- Fed's Bowman says more work to be done on jobs recovery (7:02).

- BoE Shadow MPC urged to stop QE (8:52).

- Ship hijacked off UAE ordered to sail to Iran (11:21).

- Main calendar events today with a focus on US ADP & ISM (12:09).