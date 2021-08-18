Outlook: To anyone who thinks Covid is not a factor in exchange rate determination, a loud Bronx cheer. New Zealand just made the case decisively. On the list of factors, “health crisis management” belongs under the category “confidence in government institutions.” It can be tough to apply this confidence factor across all countries; sterling got a boost from an amazing burst of competence that led to a high vaccination rate, but that was offset by ongoing Brexit issues and deliberately confusing wiffle-waffle about QE. In the US, the dollar might have fared much worse over the Vaccination Divide were it not for the safe-haven and reserve status.

Also hard to tease apart is the tangled skein of growth and inflation. Both are affected by the pandemic, but Boston Fed Pres Rosengren tells the FT today that QE is not suited for a situation in which growth is constrained by supply problems. Accordingly, he favors announcing the Taper in September and halting QE by mid-2022.

This is blazingly logical—but is it complete? Rosengren told the FT “Our big issue right now is not that people aren’t willing to purchase goods and services. The problem is that it’s difficult to be able to find the labour and find the materials to actually produce the goods and services. So in that environment we’re having more of an impact on temporary surges of prices and less of an impact on trying to get back to full employment and a more sustainable inflation rate.”

Besides, QE endangers the Fed mandate of financial stability. “I do worry that undue leverage and price appreciation that could potentially be reversed down the road could undermine the ability to reach our full employment mandate over time.” This is small nod to the moral hazard stance of the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of New Zealand, although when it comes to housing, he positions it as a jobs issue. “If material prices have gone up substantially and it’s difficult to find a construction crew to come on site, then lower interest rates increase [housing] demand, but they don’t necessarily do much to increase employment,” he said.

Without ever using the words “stability” or “moral hazard,” he names autos and the rise in leverage in asset markets. “Asset prices are another point of concern, with many investors increasingly taking on more risk. The additional yield above Treasuries, or ‘spread’, demanded by investors for owning high-yield bonds, for example, is hovering close to its all-time lows. ‘One of the side effects of pushing interest rates quite low is, by design, you’re encouraging people to take on more leverage. The goal is not to cause surge pricing in asset prices.”

The Rosengren interview and the several that preceded it is the reason we can safely ignore the FOMC minutes today from the July 28 meeting. At that point in time, we were just starting to appreciate Delta. Everything in the minutes would be shifted a bit if the meeting were held today. We also get housing starts, Canadian inflation and overnight, Australian jobs, always a mover and shaker.

Notice the absence of news about Chinese regulatory crackdowns or the Taliban, which claims women and those who helped the US will be okay, don’t leave. Nobody believes them and Canada may not recognize the new government at all. About China, Bloomberg writes that the latest crackdown is against “unfair online competition and amid reports of fresh scrutiny of the entertainment sector and what state press calls ‘idol culture.’ For many, Chinese stocks are becoming the asset not to own.”

The WSJ offers it this way: “China is set to pass one of the world’s strictest data-privacy laws. It will require any organization or individual handling citizens’ personal data to minimize what they collect and obtain prior consent, according to the latest published draft. The law covers state agencies, though enforcement on the private sector is likely to be tighter—and police use isn’t mentioned. Meanwhile, China is taking a more direct hand in managing internet-content companies by acquiring stakes, filling board seats and sending regulators to police content more frequently.”

Well, no surprise. Free market activities were getting out of hand as a challenge to the almighty State. Besides, the social values were becoming all too Western and the West is licentious. Lipstick! Bared midriffs! Near-porn. If there is a battle of social norms and values, China is on the same side as the Taliban, although the Taliban is driven by 8th century religion. Notice that the primary loss of freedom falls on females in both cases. These movements have almost nothing to do with international finance until they do, as in the case of Western investors starting to shun Chinese equities.

As for the dollar, the rally yesterday can be expected to persist—assuming the Taper Panic is over. It’s always possible we get another Panic that drives the yield down to closer to 1% instead of the 1.8% we now expect for year-end (if not more). Delta is a giant roadblock on the road to growth and as Powell said yesterday, we simply do not know what effect it will have a few months down the road. If we apply the New Zealand standard, that leaves it up to Pres Biden—mandates. That would take guts and cause a ruckus.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

