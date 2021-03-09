Market trends did not change much since yesterday, the USD can be looking for some resistance while stocks sold-off but this can be reversed during EU and US session following Chinese stock intervention to limit the weakness on Chinese stocks. In such case our focus would be on AUDUSD because of a strong positive correlation.

As we can see on the 4h chart below, AUDUSD has three legs down from 0.8000, now moving into very nice support at 0.7600 and 0.7560, where a potential impulse and break out of a downward channel can be positive for bulls later this week. Once we have enough of data that market has bottomed then I may even look for long ideas, especially if metals would also turn up at the same time, considering that this can be wedge on gold. Patience!

