Market trends did not change much since yesterday, the USD can be looking for some resistance while stocks sold-off but this can be reversed during EU and US session following Chinese stock intervention to limit the weakness on Chinese stocks. In such case our focus would be on AUDUSD because of a strong positive correlation.
As we can see on the 4h chart below, AUDUSD has three legs down from 0.8000, now moving into very nice support at 0.7600 and 0.7560, where a potential impulse and break out of a downward channel can be positive for bulls later this week. Once we have enough of data that market has bottomed then I may even look for long ideas, especially if metals would also turn up at the same time, considering that this can be wedge on gold. Patience!
Check more of our analysis in members-research, and test our services for 7 days. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as US yields pare gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, up from the 2021 lows as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.