Asia Market Update: US equity FUTS drop after tech earnings [Apple, Amazon]; Chinese markets rally on Politburo statement, CNH erased decline; China PMI data in focus.
General trend
- Commodity currencies rise amid China equity gains; RBA decision is due on May 3rd [Tues].
- Generally quiet session thus far for USD/JPY amid Japan’s holiday.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher.
- Hang Seng rises by over 2.8%.
- ICBC is due to report results after the market close.
- S&P ASX 200 has remained modestly higher.
- Japan markets are closed for holiday on Apr 29th (Fri); Golden week also in focus.
- Musk sold shares in Tesla.
- China’s quarterly Politburo meeting in focus.
- China Apr Caixin Manufacturing and Official PMI data due on Apr 30th [Friday night in the US].
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 0.50% Sept 2026 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.904% v 1.572% prior ; bid-to-cover: 4.64 v 4.09x prior [from Jan 24th].
- (NZ) New Zealand Apr ANZ Consumer Confidence Index: 84.4 v 77.9 prior; M/M: +8.3% v -4.7% prior.
- (AU) Australia Mar Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.4% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 7.8% v 8.0%e.
- (AU) Australia Q1 PPI Q/Q: 1.6% v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.9% v 3.7% prior.
- (AU) Half of 32 economists have foretasted the RBA to raise the cash rate by 15bps during the May meeting; An additional 4 have expected 40bps hike, while the remainder expect the rate to be unchanged.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 closed for Holiday.
Korea
- Kospi opened slightly higher.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Lee: Will take steps on FX Market if moved by severe one way bets; Reiterates to closely monitor FX market trends, will take steps to stabilize FX market if needed.
- (KR) South Korea Mar Industrial Production M/M: +1.3% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.9%e.
- (KR) South Korea Mar Cyclical Leading Index Change: -0.3 v -0.3 prior (9th consecutive decline).
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened flat; Shanghai Composite opened +0.4%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6177 v 6.5628 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China Politburo: Will prevent 'black swan' and 'grey rhino' events; Domestic economy is facing increasing uncertainties and complexities; Striving to attain full year social and economic targets - China Press.
- (CN) China and US said to be negotiating on site auditing checks - Press.
- (HK) Hong Kong Politician Lee (Sole Candidate for Chief Executive): To focus on reopening border with China - SCMP.
- (CN) China Q1 smartphone sales at 74.2M units, -14%; cites data from Counterpoint Research - SCMP.
- (CN) China Economic Daily: The FX RRR cut has helped stabilize the market.
- (CN) China PBOC to conduct CNY5.0B in 3-month Central Bank Bill Swap (CBS) at 0.1% operation on today's session v CNY5.0B prior.
- (CN) China Govt: Will not change zero covid policy, will optimize response - China Press.
North America
- Reports Q2 $1.52 v $1.43e, Rev $97.3B v $94.5Be; Authorizes $90B increase to its share buyback program; Raises Quarterly dividend 4.5% to $0.23 from $0.22.
- Reports Q1 -$7.56** (incl Rivian loss) v +$8.73e, Rev $116.4B v $117.0Be; Notes this year Prime Day to take place in July 2022.
Europe
- (UK) Apr Lloyds Business Barometer: 33 v 33 prior.
- (DE) Germany and Greece expected to send additional gas to Poland and Bulgaria - FT.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 +0.7% , Hang Seng +3.9%; Shanghai Composite 2.1% ; Kospi +1.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, Dax +0.9%; FTSE100 +1%.
- EUR 1.0529-1.0491 ; JPY 130.95-130.36 ; AUD 0.7160-0.7085 ;NZD 0.6528-0.6486.
- Gold +0.9% at $1,907/oz; Crude Oil +0.6% at $106.02/brl; Copper +1% at $4.4878/lb.
