The Chinese market is lagging behind Wall Street and European indices due to the ongoing regulatory pressure. Investor sentiment in the region is also under pressure from worsening macroeconomic indicators.
The latest initiatives by the Chinese government include a strict restriction on online gaming for teenagers, limiting them to just one hour daily on Fridays and weekends.
The manufacturing PMI fell in August from 50.4 to 50.1, and the non-manufacturing indicator collapsed from 53.3 to 47.5, reflecting a tight lockdown to quell the coronavirus outbreak.
Nevertheless, markets have managed to digest this negative sentiment during Asian trading. There are emerging signs that investors found Chinese equities attractive enough to buy, even given the risks involved.
The Shanghai China A50 blue-chip index gained support on the decline to 14500, an area of highs set in 2015 and early 2017 and 2020. The former resistance area now acts as a major support line.
Technically, there is sufficient room on the bearish side for a decline into the area of 13300 by the end of the year, where the lower boundary of the long-term uptrend channel passes.
Similar potential remains in the Hang Seng, whose long-term uptrend channel support passes through about 22,000 by the end of the year against the current 25700.
The Hong Kong-listed mainland equity index, H-shares, is close to a long-term support level of around 9000.
In all three cases, on the weekly charts, we can see attempts to move out of the oversold area and signs of RSI and index level divergence, with new price lows corresponding to higher indicator levels.
On the daily charts, the divergence between the RSI and the price is even more visible, making the Chinese market interesting for long-term investors who believe in the potential of the second world economy.
It is worth cautioning against aggressive buying of these indices or individual stocks right now. So far, there are no signs that China intends to stop the overhaul of regulations for technology and online companies. The People's Bank of China has not yet gone for a loosening of monetary policy, although many market observers expect this move later this year.
Perhaps the more cautious speculators should not look for an entry point at the lowest price but join the buying after signs confirming a change in the regulator's mood. It could be the easing of PBC policy or signals that no new restrictions for technology companies are planned.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields lower amid a mixed session. China's slowdown concerns could check the gains in the euro. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is edging higher towards 1.3800, having found strong bids near the 1.3750 region. The China slowdown-led risk-off flows drag Treasury yields lower alongside the US dollar. Looming Brexit concerns could cap the upside in the cable ahead of the key US data.
Gold: Why $1830 continues to lure buyers? Focus on US data
Gold price pullback from the highest levels in about four weeks at $1823 on Monday, as it finished the day at $1810, posting moderate losses on the day. Gold’s hourly chart shows more room to the upside ahead of the US data.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.