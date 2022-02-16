Asia Market Update: Chinese inflation slows in Jan, PBOC vows to support weak parts of economy, Korea adds most jobs since 2020.

General trend

- Equities higher across the region as tensions ease around Ukraine after Russia said to have pulled back some troops form the border.

- Currencies remain little changed in the session with little catalyst.

- G20 panel of fin mins made various comments, notably PBOC Gov Yi said China would support weak links in the economy and reiterated accommodative monetary policy to remain flexible.

- China January CPI and PPI cooled, both came in lower than expectations, leaving the door open for more policy easing.

- Japan to sell crude oil from national reserves on March 9th.

- Santos in Australia reported strong FY21 results, Fortescue came in light of analysts expectations.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- FMG.AU Reports H1 Net $2.78B v 2.85Be, Rev $8.13B v $9.34B y/y, Underlying EBITDA $4.76B v $6.64B y/y.

- STO.AU Reports FY21 underlying Net $946M v $287M y/y, Rev $4.71B v $3.39B y/y; Guides FY22 production 100-110 MMBOE; Sales 110-120 MMBOE.

- TWE.AU Reports H1 (A$) underlying Net 163.2M v 175.3M y/y; adj EBITS 262.4M v 284.1M y/y; Rev 1.30B v 1.44B y/y.

- (AU) Elective surgeries to resume in Victoria by the end of February - Aussie press.

- (AU) Australia Treasury Sec Kennedy: Good arguments to move towards full employment, no evidence of labor market scarring; Reopening international borders will add supply to labor market.

- LTR.AU Enters into 5-year supply agreement with Tesla from 2024.

- (AU) Australia Jan Westpac Leading Index: +0.13% v -0.03% prior.

- (NZ) Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction Dairy Trade price index: +4.2% v +4.1% prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$200M v NZ$200M indicated in 2027 and 2051 bonds.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +1.5%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: BOJ will stick with policy to achieve CPI targets; Not certain BOJ will incur losses when exit strategy occurs.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Govt is considering easing of anti coronavirus border control measures.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: BOJ is conducting policy appropriately - speaking at parliament.

- 7203.JP Canada ops normal after production was impacted due to a week long protest at the Ambassador Bridge.

- (JP) Japan Dec Tertiary Industry Index M/M: 0.4% v 0.3%e.

- (JP) Japan to sell ~260KL of crude oil from reserves on March 9th.

- (JP) Japan Jan Tokyo Condominiums for Sales Y/Y: -14.9% v -9.7% prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened 1.6%.

- (KR) South Korea Jan Unemployment: 3.6% v 3.7%e; adds 1.14M jobs v 773K prior (largest add in ~22 years).

- (KR) South Korea expected to record over 90,000 new covid cases today.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened 1.1%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.

- (CN) China PBOC Gov Yi: Expects China's economic growth to return to its potential rate in 2022; China will keep accommodative monetary policy flexible - G20 Comments.

- (CN) China Sec Journal: China may keep loan prime rates steady in Feb after leaving MLF rate unchanged yesterday.

- 300750.CN Exec: Does not use US Tech in battery production (comments after speculation of risks from US sanctions).

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3463 v 6.3605 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY20B prior; Net drain CNY10B v Net inject CNY90B prior.

- (CN) China Jan CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.5%e; y/y: 0.9% v 1.0%e.

- (CN) China President Xi told Hong Kong Govt it should tackle coronavirus by all means necessary.

- (HK) Said that Hong Kong Preliminary coronavirus cases and cases waiting to be hospitalized ~12.0K - Local press.

North America

- (US) CDC lowers Covid alert level for cruise ships to 'high' from 'very high' - press.

- WYNN Reports Q4 -$1.37 v -$1.24e, Rev $1.05B v $1.03Be.

- RBLX Reports Q4 -$0.25 v -$0.13e, Rev $568.8M v $763Me.

- VIAC Reports Q4 $0.26 v $0.38e, Rev $8.0B v $7.47Be; Adj OBIDA $557M -53% y/y.

Europe

- (EU) ECB's Schnabel says cannot ignore 'unprecedented' house price rise in its inflation assessment as it decides how swiftly to tighten monetary policy - FT interview.

- (RU) Russia Pres Putin: Ready for more talks on security with US and NATO; Decision on a 'partial troop pullback' has been taken - comments after meeting German Chancellor Scholz.

- ALC.CH Reports Q4 $0.56 v $0.49e, Rev $2.13B v $2.08Be; Guides FY22 in line.

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng +1.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.7%; Kospi +1.9%; Nikkei225 +2.3%; ASX 200 +1.1%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.1362-113,45; JPY 115.75-115.60; AUD 0.7162-0.7143; NZD 0.6646-0.6633.

- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.1% at $1,854/oz; Crude Oil -0.0% at $92.05/brl; Copper +0.2% at $4.54/lb.