Chinese industrial production and Retail Sales miss expectations [Video]

- Heads in play this morning (00:00).
- Sentiment at the EU open (1:10).
- COVID concerns weigh on Nikkei overnight (3:26).
- Chinese Industrial Production & Retail Sales miss expectations (4:41).
- Walmart seeks to hire a digital & cryptocurrency lead (5:35).
- Canada to hold snap elections on September 20th (6:16).
- WTI crude lower as COVID weighs on demand & US rig count rises (8:20).
- Main calendar events this week with US Retail Sales & FOMC Mins due (11:11).
