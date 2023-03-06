A disappointing Chinese growth outlook has hurt FTSE mining stocks, but wider markets appear relatively upbeat despite upcoming central bank and US employment announcements, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Chinese growth target fails to dent sentiment as we enter key data-driven week
“US markets have replicated the tentative gains seen in mainland Europe today, with traders remaining unmoved by an underwhelming 2023 growth target from Chinese. The prediction of GDP around 5% represents the lowest target for more than three-decades, quelling hopes of a sharp rebound after a difficult 2022. The RBA kick starts another round of central bank meetings, which is expected to be defined more by the inaction of the BoC and BoJ than the 50-basis point hike expected in Australia. The Bank of Canada lead the way for those hoping to see central banks shift into a period of stability, with trader’s hopeful they can set a precedent that others will follow. Nonetheless, the one-month low seen on the VIX does highlight an upbeat tone heading into a week that will be dominated by central bank and US employment announcements. ”
UK construction PMI highlights unexpected economic strength
“The UK economy received a welcome boost today, with the construction PMI highlighting an unexpected rebound in the construction sector last month. Notably, it was commercial work that picked up the slack, with housebuilding activity falling for the third straight month. However, it was the UK’s reliance on mining stocks which appears to be the FTSE 100’s undoing today, with a disappointing Chinese growth forecast dampening demand for commodity names such as Anglo American, Glencore, and Rio Tinto.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.0700 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is weighing on the US Dollar and allowing the pair to climb higher.
GBP/USD stays in daily range above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to erase its daily gains after having tested 1.2000 in the European session on Monday. The renewed US Dollar weakness following Wall Street's opening bell helps the pair keep its footing ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony on Tuesday.
Gold fluctuates at around $1,850 despite USD weakness
Gold price is finding it difficult to gain traction in the American session on Monday and extending its sideways grind at around $1,850. Although the US Dollar stays under modest selling pressure, the recovery witnessed in the 10-year US T-bond yield limits XAU/USD's upside.
Crypto markets stay flat after Silvergate crisis, an opportunity in disguise or troubled waters?
Cryptocurrency markets saw a sudden sell-off on March 2 as a slew of companies, including Coinbase, Paxos, Galaxy and others, dropped Silvergate as their banking partner
US jobs data this week to give a key rates steer on US economy
Despite another week of rising yields, European markets still managed to finish last week higher over concern that various inflation measures are starting to tick back higher again, having been in decline over the last few months.