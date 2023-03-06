Share:

A disappointing Chinese growth outlook has hurt FTSE mining stocks, but wider markets appear relatively upbeat despite upcoming central bank and US employment announcements, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Chinese growth target fails to dent sentiment as we enter key data-driven week

“US markets have replicated the tentative gains seen in mainland Europe today, with traders remaining unmoved by an underwhelming 2023 growth target from Chinese. The prediction of GDP around 5% represents the lowest target for more than three-decades, quelling hopes of a sharp rebound after a difficult 2022. The RBA kick starts another round of central bank meetings, which is expected to be defined more by the inaction of the BoC and BoJ than the 50-basis point hike expected in Australia. The Bank of Canada lead the way for those hoping to see central banks shift into a period of stability, with trader’s hopeful they can set a precedent that others will follow. Nonetheless, the one-month low seen on the VIX does highlight an upbeat tone heading into a week that will be dominated by central bank and US employment announcements. ”

UK construction PMI highlights unexpected economic strength

“The UK economy received a welcome boost today, with the construction PMI highlighting an unexpected rebound in the construction sector last month. Notably, it was commercial work that picked up the slack, with housebuilding activity falling for the third straight month. However, it was the UK’s reliance on mining stocks which appears to be the FTSE 100’s undoing today, with a disappointing Chinese growth forecast dampening demand for commodity names such as Anglo American, Glencore, and Rio Tinto.”