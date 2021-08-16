Markets are on the back foot as a spate of weak Chinese economic data points sparked a move lower for stocks. The decline in yields has done little to boost growth names, with the Nasdaq on the back foot thanks to a circa 5% decline in Tesla shares.
- Chinese slowdown dents market sentiment
- Commodity prices fall on demand concerns
- Tech leads US losses, with Tesla falling over 5%
US markets have joined their European and Asian counterparts in the red today, with the new week kicking off on a negative footing. Concerns over extended lockdowns it Japan and Australia build on a morning of Chinese data which served to highlight the detrimental impact such restrictions have upon the economic outlook. While China remains at the forefront of the economic recovery, the reimposition of economic restrictions in response to rising Delta cases does dampen growth expectations. Understandably, we have seen significant losses across FX for major exporting nations in response to today’s China slowdown, with the euro and Australian dollar both on the back foot. Meanwhile, UK-listed stocks with a particular focus upon Asia have met selling pressure, with the likes of Burberry, HSBC, and Standard Chartered all losing ground.
With Chinese industrial production growth down to a 10-month low, it comes as little surprise to see commodity stocks weakening to the detriment of the FTSE 100. With Chinese output growth falling and central government continuing to warn of elevated material prices, investors are likely to see plenty of volatility in the months ahead. While we have seen Brent crude oil slip back to $68 once more, there is plenty of uncertainty as short-term lockdown extensions are weighed up against a world of increasing vaccination protection.
US declines have been led by the tech giants, with weakness across Tesla, Amazon, Twitter, Nvidia, and Google driving the Nasdaq into a two-week low. Of particular note has been the sharp 5% pullback in Tesla shares, with Federal vehicle safety regulators having launched a formal investigation into their Autopilot system after a spate of fatal collisions. Unfortunately for Nasdaq bulls, today has seen the index underperform despite the decline in US 10-year yields that should see funds flow out of value and into growth.
