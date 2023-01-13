The trade links between Germany and China have continued to strengthen over the past two decades. While its trade with China accounted for just 5% of Germany’s total trade at the beginning of the 2000s (broken down into 3.5% for imports and 1.5% for exports), today it represents around 20% (Chart 2). The weighting of China appears greater in relation to German imports than exports, since 11.8% of imported goods came from China in 2022, while the share of exports to China was 7.5%1.
Particularly close links between Germany and China
In Germany, trade relations with China have historically been based on German imports of low value-added goods (durable and non-durable consumer goods, food products) and exports of higher value-added products (intermediate and capital goods). However, this bilateral relationship is structurally, if moderately, skewed in terms of the trade balance. Between 2000 and 2019, Germany saw an average annual trade deficit of EUR 15 bn with regard to China (Chart 1). By way of comparison, the overall German trade surplus averaged EUR 177 bn euros annually over the same period. And this bilateral deficit with China has widened considerably since the beginning of 2021, reaching EUR 81.9 bn in October 2022 over a cumulative twelvemonth period.
This fivefold increase in the trade deficit in just two years is mainly due to two phenomena. The first relates to the significant increase in German import prices in the context of shortages of certain inputs, combined with a depreciation of the euro, which has accentuated the increase significant strategic vulnerability compared to other rare metals, the supply sources of which are generally more diversified: lithium (Chile, Australia), cobalt (Congo), copper (Chile, Peru, Brazil), nickel (Indonesia, Canada, Russia).
