- Overview of market sentiment at the EU open & headlines in play (00:00).
- Technical look at gold, S&P 500 & WTI crude futures (1:40).
- China factory inflation soars to 2008 high on commodity boom (5:31).
- Sunak could accept four-week delay to ending lockdown (10:34).
- Bitcoin fall has strategists seeing possible $20,000 move (16:17).
- Democratic, GOP House members propose new infrastructure plan (21:55).
- API inventory data from last night (22:30).
- Main calendar events today, BoC rate decision (23:00).
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
Ripple targets $5.50 after crucial rebound
XRP price seems to be holding above a major support cluster. As long as Ripple remains trading above $0.71, it could rebound to new all-time highs. A head-and-shoulders pattern on the weekly chart suggests an incoming rally to $5.50.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.