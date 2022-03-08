Global developments
Risk assets continue to remain under pressure as there does not seem to be any de-escalation insight on the Russia-Ukraine front. There seems to be bipartisan support in the US to ban oil imports from Russia. That would however only be symbolic as imports from Russia account for merely 2% of US oil imports (<100000 barrels). A harsher measure would be to impose sanctions on Russian oil. Already it is estimated that 4mbpd of Russian oil supply to the world has been cut off. Brent has spiked 9% to USD 128 per barrel. The impact of this is likely to be the most severe on Europe. That is reflected in the weakness in the Euro which broke the psychological 1.10 mark on Friday and has slid further to 1.0875. Ukraine has been clamoring for the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine. If the West agrees, it could result in the conflict spilling over as more countries would get engaged. The US February jobs were solid. The headline NFP print and unemployment rate both beat expectations. Labor force participation is rising and that resulted in wage growth missing expectations. The US yield curve continues to flatten as markets are worried that a fast rate hike cycle could have ramifications for long-term growth prospects.
Domestic developments
The focus will be on the UP election results on 10th March. It is likely that the domestic pump prices would be increased post-elections. High-frequency indicators are pointing to a pick-up in economic activity post the third wave.
Equities
Asian equities are seeing a bloodbath today morning with Hang Seng and Nikkei down 3.5%.
Bonds and Rates
Bonds are likely to sell off amid a spike in Brent towards USD 130 per barrel. If crude prices sustain at current levels it would completely alter the domestic inflation dynamics. It may prompt the RBI to rethink its policy function. We may have a 7-8 bps sell-off in the benchmark 10y towards 6.90% levels.
USD/INR
The Rupee at 76.15 had ended close to the weakest level since 15th December. This would be precariously close to an all-time low of 76.94 seen on the Rupee at peak of the COVID crisis. The RBI has been attempting to halt the slide by supplying Dollars but the bids have been overwhelming. The RBI is to conduct a 2 year USD 5bn Sell-Buy swap tomorrow.
Strategy
Exporters are suggested to cover only confirmed positions. For any extra covers based on expectation we suggest keeping stoploss of 76.00 levels till the panic subsides. Importers cover through options or on dips.
