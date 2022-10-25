Asia Market Update: Chinese equity markets rose during the morning sessions after prior rout, volatility remains; AU Q3 CPI is due on Wed.

General trend

- AUD rises ahead of data

- CNH hit record low amid weaker than expected Yuan fixing.

- Quiet session seen for USD/JPY.

- PBOC made huge cash injection ahead of month-end.

- Equity markets trade mixed.

- Hang Seng TECH index remains volatile.

- HSBC beat ests.

- Australia’s budget is due later today (Australia draft budget expected to cut GDP growth outlook; to also raise inflation forecasts [to be released on Oct 25th at 8:30 AM GMT] – press).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- PLS.AU Reports Q1 Spodumene production 147.1K dmt v 85.8K y/y; Shipments 138.2K dmt v 91.5K y/y.

- TRQ.CA Institutional shareholder service recommends shareholders vote against Rio Tinto's C$43/shr privatization offer.

- (AU) Commodities will drive a sharp improvement in Australia budget bottom line before deficits widen again due to structural spending pressure - AFR.

- (NZ) New Zealand Dep PM/Fin Min Robertson: No decision on minimum wage matching inflation, Govt has set a record of raising minimum wage.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Chief Economist Conway: Early signs economy is cooling after rate increases; China isn't deflationary force it once was, Era of helpful tradables inflation may have ended.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.5%.

- (JP) Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) Oct Economic Report: Maintains view economy picking up, Raises view on CAPEX 1st time in 8 months; Downgrades view on imports.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Confirms picked Goto for Econ Min based on political experience, want Goto to work on stimulus package including inflation countermeasures, extra budget, and macro economic policies during rising uncertainties.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: No comment if Japan intervened in FX markets; Constantly communicating with US officials; Won't comment on daily FX moves, market moves for various reasons; Speculative and excessive FX moves can't be tolerated.

Korea

- Kospi opened flat.

- (KR) South Korea Oct Consumer Confidence: 88.8 v 91.4 prior; Inflation expectations: 4.3% v 4.2% prior (1st increase in 3 months).

- (KR) South Korea sells 20-year bonds: Avg yield 4.450% v 3.325% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%.

- (CN) China PBOC: To raise the cross-border macro prudential adjustment ratio for companies and financial institutions to 1.25 (prior 1.00) [**Note: move would allow Chinese companies to make more loans abroad].

- (CN) China NDRC: announces measures to increase inbound investment, to support local listing of qualified foreign invested cos. - US financial press.

- (CN) China banks will focus loans on key areas in the real economy (manufacturing and technology sectors) and sped up loans for Oct and Nov - Securities Daily.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY230B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY228B v net inject CNY8B prior.

- (CN) Analysts note that new china Premier Li Qiang will need to increase stimulus to help boost the economy and boost employment, as social stability is precarious - press.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1668 v 7.1230 prior (Weakest level since 2008)- (CN) US President Biden team still working to set up meeting with China President Xi – press.

- 000001.CN Reports Q3 (CNY) Net 14.6B v 11.6B y/y, NII 33.3B v 30.0B y/y (yesterday after the close).

- HUAWEI.CN US has accused two Chinese intelligence officers of attempting to subvert criminal investigation into Huawei - press.

Other

- (SG) Singapore Sept CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 7.5% v 7.5%e.

- (VN) Vietnam Central Bank (SBV) raised policy rates by 100bps [2nd rate hike since 2012]; pledged to support the Dong currency (VND).

North America

- CCK Reports Q3 $1.46 v $1.76e, Rev $3.26B v $3.35Be; Guides Q4 $1.00-1.10 v $1.76e.

- DFS Reports Q3 $3.54 v $3.66e, Rev $3.48B v $3.36Be; Raises FY22 loan growth to high teens (prior 'low teens') - earnings call comments.

- TSHA Astellas to acquire 15% stake for $50M.

Europe

- BPOST.BE Starts compliance review relating to concession for newspapers distribution in Belgium; CEO to temporarily step aside pending the review.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +1.1%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi -0.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 0.9898-0.9869 ; JPY 149.10-148.46 ; AUD 0.6341-0.6300 ;NZD 0.5724-0.5665.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,653/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $84.63/brl; Copper -0.8% at $3.4080/lb.