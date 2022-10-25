Asia Market Update: Chinese equity markets rose during the morning sessions after prior rout, volatility remains; AU Q3 CPI is due on Wed.
General trend
- AUD rises ahead of data
- CNH hit record low amid weaker than expected Yuan fixing.
- Quiet session seen for USD/JPY.
- PBOC made huge cash injection ahead of month-end.
- Equity markets trade mixed.
- Hang Seng TECH index remains volatile.
- HSBC beat ests.
- Australia’s budget is due later today (Australia draft budget expected to cut GDP growth outlook; to also raise inflation forecasts [to be released on Oct 25th at 8:30 AM GMT] – press).
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- PLS.AU Reports Q1 Spodumene production 147.1K dmt v 85.8K y/y; Shipments 138.2K dmt v 91.5K y/y.
- TRQ.CA Institutional shareholder service recommends shareholders vote against Rio Tinto's C$43/shr privatization offer.
- (AU) Commodities will drive a sharp improvement in Australia budget bottom line before deficits widen again due to structural spending pressure - AFR.
- (NZ) New Zealand Dep PM/Fin Min Robertson: No decision on minimum wage matching inflation, Govt has set a record of raising minimum wage.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Chief Economist Conway: Early signs economy is cooling after rate increases; China isn't deflationary force it once was, Era of helpful tradables inflation may have ended.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.5%.
- (JP) Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) Oct Economic Report: Maintains view economy picking up, Raises view on CAPEX 1st time in 8 months; Downgrades view on imports.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Confirms picked Goto for Econ Min based on political experience, want Goto to work on stimulus package including inflation countermeasures, extra budget, and macro economic policies during rising uncertainties.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: No comment if Japan intervened in FX markets; Constantly communicating with US officials; Won't comment on daily FX moves, market moves for various reasons; Speculative and excessive FX moves can't be tolerated.
Korea
- Kospi opened flat.
- (KR) South Korea Oct Consumer Confidence: 88.8 v 91.4 prior; Inflation expectations: 4.3% v 4.2% prior (1st increase in 3 months).
- (KR) South Korea sells 20-year bonds: Avg yield 4.450% v 3.325% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%.
- (CN) China PBOC: To raise the cross-border macro prudential adjustment ratio for companies and financial institutions to 1.25 (prior 1.00) [**Note: move would allow Chinese companies to make more loans abroad].
- (CN) China NDRC: announces measures to increase inbound investment, to support local listing of qualified foreign invested cos. - US financial press.
- (CN) China banks will focus loans on key areas in the real economy (manufacturing and technology sectors) and sped up loans for Oct and Nov - Securities Daily.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY230B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY228B v net inject CNY8B prior.
- (CN) Analysts note that new china Premier Li Qiang will need to increase stimulus to help boost the economy and boost employment, as social stability is precarious - press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1668 v 7.1230 prior (Weakest level since 2008)- (CN) US President Biden team still working to set up meeting with China President Xi – press.
- 000001.CN Reports Q3 (CNY) Net 14.6B v 11.6B y/y, NII 33.3B v 30.0B y/y (yesterday after the close).
- HUAWEI.CN US has accused two Chinese intelligence officers of attempting to subvert criminal investigation into Huawei - press.
Other
- (SG) Singapore Sept CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 7.5% v 7.5%e.
- (VN) Vietnam Central Bank (SBV) raised policy rates by 100bps [2nd rate hike since 2012]; pledged to support the Dong currency (VND).
North America
- CCK Reports Q3 $1.46 v $1.76e, Rev $3.26B v $3.35Be; Guides Q4 $1.00-1.10 v $1.76e.
- DFS Reports Q3 $3.54 v $3.66e, Rev $3.48B v $3.36Be; Raises FY22 loan growth to high teens (prior 'low teens') - earnings call comments.
- TSHA Astellas to acquire 15% stake for $50M.
Europe
- BPOST.BE Starts compliance review relating to concession for newspapers distribution in Belgium; CEO to temporarily step aside pending the review.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.1%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi -0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 0.9898-0.9869 ; JPY 149.10-148.46 ; AUD 0.6341-0.6300 ;NZD 0.5724-0.5665.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,653/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $84.63/brl; Copper -0.8% at $3.4080/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9850 after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade above 0.9850 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from Germany showed that the IFO Expectations Index improved modestly to 75.6 in October from 75.3 and helped the shared currency show some resilience ahead of US data.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.1300, UK politics, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating gains around 1.1300 amid a broad US dollar rebound and mixed mood. Investors remain hopeful that the new UK PM Rishi Sunak will bring stability to the financial markets. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold seesaws around $1,650 even as DXY pares recent losses
Gold price stays defensive after reversing from 21-DMA. DXY picks up bids to reverse early Asian session losses amid mixed concerns. XAU/USD may remain sidelined ahead of US CB Consumer Confidence, Q3 GDP.
These on-chain metrics suggest Binance Coin price will pump back to $280
Binance Coin price remains in bullish territory on the Relative Strength Index after pumping to extreme overbought territory. The bulls have breached and retested the 8-day exponential moving average.
November flashlight for the FOMC blackout period
We look for the FOMC to deliver its fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike at the conclusion of its meeting on November 2. Inflation continues to run much too hot for the FOMC, and the labor market remains extraordinarily tight.