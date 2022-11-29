Asia Market Update: Chinese Equities higher led by Real Estate, Quiet session overall; Potential US Railroad strike in focus.

General trend

- China PBOC continued increased injections after a RRR cut over the weekend.

- Japanese Data comes in worse than expected.

- Currencies continue pushing higher vs USD.

- Hang Seng Properties index continues rally, pulling up the Hang Seng.

- US President Biden Asks congress to draft agreement between rail operators and employees well in advance of Dec 9th strike deadline.

- Adobe sees US Consumer purchases during Cyber week (week after Thanksgiving Holiday) up 3.7% y/y.

- More dovish comments out of Fed's Barkin.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (NZ) NZIER RBNZ Shadow Board: Expects OCR to peak at 5.0% during 2023; Sees risk of overcorrecting with Monetary Policy.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%.

- (JP) Japan Oct Retail Sales M/M: 0.2% V 1.0%E; Y/Y: 4.3% V 4.5%E.

- (JP) Japan Oct jobless rate: 2.6% V 2.5%E.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Preparing Defense budget with 2% of GDP after PM Kishida Instruction.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- Toyota 7203.JP Adjusts some China ops due to lockdowns.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.1%.

- (KR) South Korea Oct Department Store Sales Y/Y: 8.0% v 24.8% prior; Discount Store Sales Y/Y: -0.5% v 9.9% prior.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: To offer incentives to bring Tesla Giga factory to country.

- (KR) South Korea has ordered cement truckers on strike to return to work.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +1.5%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.6%.

- Kweichow Moutai announced >CNY3.0B investments into expansion and a special dividend of CNY21.91.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1989 v 7.1617 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY80B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY55B prior; Net inject CNY78B v net inject CNY52B prior.

Other

- (TW) Taiwan Central Bank Gov Yang: Measures effectively contained inflation; Must still adopt tightening monetary policy to restrict inflation expectations to maintain price stability.

North America

- (US) President Biden: A rail shutdown would devastate the US Economy; Asks congress to draft agreement between operators and employees well in advance of Dec 9th strike deadline (as expected).

- (US) Adobe sees Cyber Monday Total Sales $11.2-11.6B; Cyber week sales $35.2B, +3.7% y/y.

- (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter): Our foot is on the brake, not on the gas; Supportive of slower but potentially higher rate path; If CPI remains elevated, Fed needs to do more.

Europe

- (UK) Said that the UK is looking to expedite deportation of certain asylum seekers - Press.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.5%, ASX 200 +0.3% , Hang Seng +4.3%; Shanghai Composite +2.1% ; Kospi +1.0%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax flat; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.0335-1.0394; JPY 139.42-138.33 ; AUD 0.66405-0.67095; NZD 0.6160-0.6220.

- Gold +0.7% at $1,753/oz; Crude Oil +2.7% at $86.18/brl; Copper +2.1% at $3.6765/lb.