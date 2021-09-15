- Overview of market sentiment at the EU open post-US CPI (2:33).
- China's economy weakens on Delta outbreak and wary consumers (4:39).
- Who are Evergrande Group and why is it important for China? (6:57).
- Biden denies China's Xi turned sown meeting (7:37).
- Apple shares declined after unveiling new iPhone 13 (8:55).
- Microsoft increases dividend 11% and announces share buyback (10:42).
- API crude oil inventories and tropical storm Nicholas update (11:05).
- UK CPI higher than expected but reaction contained (12:35).
- Calendar events to watch out for today (13:19).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 1.18 amid worries about China
EUR/USD is trading near 1.18, down from the highs as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation.
GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats with 3.2% YoY
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair.
Gold: 200-DMA holds the key for the bulls
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from near three-week lows touched earlier on Tuesday and jumped back above the $1,800 mark in reaction to softer US consumer inflation figures.
Shiba Inu looks to gain 30% as it bounces off key support level
Shiba Inu price has been on a descent since setting up a swing high on August 16. The downswing sliced through two crucial barriers but managed to recover quickly, hinting at more gains to come.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.