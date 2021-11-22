- Summary of the major headlines in play & sentiment at EU open (00:00).
- European protests over COVID 19 curbs spread (2:09).
- Latest comments from BoE Gov Andrew Bailey (4:58).
- US intel shows Russia plans for potential Ukraine invasion (6:14).
- Chinese central bank signals easing measures (8:38).
- Biden set to pick between Powell or Brainard for Fed Chair (9:24).
- A look at the main calendar events this week (12:40).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1300 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.1300, slightly above the 16-month low of 1.1250 touched on Friday. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the greenback amid fresh European COVID-19 jitters.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3450 amid USD strength, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is recovering ground towards 1.3450 heading into the European open, as the risk sentiment improves. However, the further upside appears elusive amid stronger US dollar and persistent Brexit worries. BOE’s Bailey downplays inflation concerns, eyes on risk trends, Brexit.
Gold remains exposed to downside risks, $1,834 eyed
Gold is struggling to find its feet on Monday, having hit the lowest levels in two weeks at $1,839 on Friday. The US dollar holds onto the recent gains as the Treasury yields rebound amid expectations of hastened Fed’s tapering.
Steep correction looms crypto market
BTC price saw a momentary upswing after its initial downswing on November 18. This quick run-up failed to gather steam, leading to rejection and a retracement. This short-term bearish outlook translated to ETH and XRP.
Tesla gets ready to break out to $1300
Tesla finishes the week in positive territory with more gains. TSLA stock forecast now looks for more record highs. Tesla stock predictions upped by numerous commentators as resistance at $1120 is broken.