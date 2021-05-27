Global development
After a drop in existing home sales in the US in April for 3rd straight month, new home sales also fell by more than forecast. This coupled with dovish Fed talk is keeping nominal yields anchored and inflation expectations elevated. This is keeping US real rates subdued. We have the US Q1 GDP preliminary estimate, Weekly jobless claims, and Durable goods data. If US data is in line or slightly misses forecasts, it would be good enough to keep inflation expectations elevated and real rates low. However, if there is a big beat or a big miss, we could see real rates firm up and that would be Dollar positive. Former would result from nominal yields rising faster than inflation expectations and latter from inflation expectations falling faster than nominal yields. US dollar has come off against majors overnight. After threatening to break above 1.2250, the Euro has retreated to 1.22. USD/CNH has broken the 6.40 support against the Dollar. US equities ended with modest gains.
Equities
The Nifty closed above the 15300 marks yesterday. A technical breakout could see the Nifty test all-time highs. We expect a reversal only on the break of 14900 and would prefer to be with the trend until then.
Bonds
Activity in the bond markets continues to remain extremely subdued. The yield on the benchmark 2030 paper continues to hover around 5.97%. Yields across tenors have fallen 5-6bps over the last couple of sessions. 2031 maturity AAA PSU corporate bonds are trading around 6.75% and 2031 SDLs around 6.85%
USD/INR
Today is the May series currency derivative expiry. We could see selling at RBI fix. We could see some residual MSCI index rebalancing related inflows as well. It would be interesting to see what the RBI does with its maturing long forward positions. If it rolls them over, we could see the forward's rise and upside in spot remain capped. However, if it takes the delivery, it could result in a crash in forwards and a spike in the spot. It will be crucial to see where we get the monthly closing. A monthly close above 72.77 could signal a potential near-term reversal towards 73.40 levels.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
