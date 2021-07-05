- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
- A look at S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, GBPUSD & WTU crude futures (2:05).
- Xi & top EU leaders said to speak this week as tensions grow (8:55).
- China's service sector growth falls to a 14-month low (11:08).
- The latest status of OPEC talks as they reconvene later today (12:44).
- COVID update from the US, UK, France, and Australia (18:39).
- Tropical storm Elsa not expected to impact oil prices (23:42).
- Main events this week including FOMC mins (24:42).
EUR/USD sticks to lows near 1.1850 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground around 1.1850, as the US dollar rebounds amid a mixed market mood. The pair reverses NFP-led gains amid dismal Caixin Chinese Services PMI. Investors remain unnerved ahead of the ECB's special strategy meeting and FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD: Defensive above 1.3800, UK PM Johnson’s plan for final unlock eyed
GBP/USD consolidates Friday’s gains above 1.3800 but bears stay cautious ahead of the key speech. UK PM Johnson is expected to ease mask mandate on update over “Freedom Day” restrictions. DUP leader cited UK-NI tussles due to Brexit, UK’s Frost downplays sausage war delay. UK Services PMI eyed.
Gold steadies near $1,790 amid mixed concerns, light trading
Gold struggles to extend three-day run-up, picks up bids of late. Risk appetite sours as traders await Fed minutes to confirm a reduction in rate hike bets. US holiday, light calendar elsewhere signal subdued markets ahead.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them wither away.
US Nonfarm Payrolls: June pleases everyone
American job creation forged ahead in June and, for a month at least, may have threaded the cross-currents of the economy, fast enough to set aside a labor market stall and temper wage increases but not so excessive to excite talk of a bond taper.