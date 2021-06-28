Global developments
US core PCE MoM missed expectations on Friday. On Thursday Jobless claims had come in above expectations and core capital goods orders had come in worse than expected. Recent Weak US data has alleviated concerns to some extent about Fed trimming asset purchases in a hurry. This is keeping risk sentiment supported. Inflation expectations have recovered. This has resulted in commodity currencies outperforming against the Dollar. US June NFP on Friday is the key data to track this week.
Domestic developments
Continuation of restrictions in certain states on account of an increase in Delta variant cases is a concern. One also needs to closely track crude prices which are at a 2 year high. Brent is precariously close to the USD 80 mark. If global crude prices persist at higher levels, it would weigh on domestic inflation and current account dynamics.
Equities
Asian equities are trading mixed. The Dow and S&P had ended 0.7% and 0.3% higher respectively on Friday. A close above 15900 could open room for further side on the Nifty. Else the 15450-15900 trading range is likely to hold.
Bonds
While bond yields have been reasonably contained due to RBI GSAP, there has been quite a sell-off in the rates market. 3y and 5y OIS are higher by 40bps over the last few sessions at 4.83% and 5.44% respectively. The RBI had cancelled the Rs 14000 2030 security auction on Friday and had surprisingly devolved the 2023 security on the PDs. The yield on the benchmark 2030 security ended at 6.03%. We are soon likely to see the issuance of a new 10y security. We may do see GSAP/Special OMO being announced this week.
USD/INR
The RBI has likely started buying Dollars and paying forwards again. The downside in USD/INR therefore could be limited. The upside too is likely to remain capped on month-end exporter selling. Today is the June exchange-traded currency derivative expiry. We could see RBI fix trading offered.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure between 74.00-74.50. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
