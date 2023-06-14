Share:

Asia

The initial market response to yesterday’s rate cuts will likely be further drops in interest and exchange rates. But suppose the government can stabilize expectations with its upcoming policy response and bring the post-Covid recovery back on track. And while we are very bearish on RMB until proven wrong, any fiscal easing builds the case for market-based interest rates and the CNY exchange rate to bottom out soon.

So, in addition to more monetary and targeted property sector easing, the government needs to make room for fiscal easing to support infrastructure spending and consumption and manage LFGV risks. Otherwise, sentiment could remain poor.

Over the past six weeks, Korea and Taiwan have seen a significant pickup in equity inflows on the generative AI theme, to the extent this is justified reflects a broadening out to global shovel providers in this modern data AI gold rush.

Discussions around MYR weakness are centered on the solid correlation to RMB, wide interest rate differentials, and net investment outflows. BNM is still keenly watching inflation as real rates remain negative and price controls could be adjusted. The MYR could remain weak in the short run due to poor China data, and BNM is far from considering cuts amongst Asian central banks.