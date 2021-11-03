Global developments
It's the Fed policy day today. We are seeing a bit of positioning adjustment in US yields and the Dollar ahead of the policy. US yields are lower 4-5bps across the curve. The Dollar has strengthened across the board. Commodities have eased a bit. Brent is back to USD 83.5 per barrel. While the Fed is certain to announce a taper, the markets will focus on Fed's tone on growth and inflation. The market is already pricing in 2 hikes by the Fed in 2022. If the Fed pushes back against the expectations that have built up, we could see the Dollar weaken. If the Fed aligns itself with the market, the market could maybe price in further tightness too which would be positive for the Dollar. We believe it is more likely that the Fed would maintain that it is time for taper as of now and that end of taper should be linked to rate hikes starting. US October Private Payroll data and ISM non-manufacturing are due today.
Domestic developments
Equities
It was an extremely range-bound session for the Nifty yesterday, which ended 0.25% lower at 17888. Asian equities are trading soft despite the Dow and S&P500 ending at fresh record highs.
Bonds and Rates
We saw a bit of respite in domestic bonds yesterday with yields easing 2-3bps across the curve. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.36%. OIS also dropped 4-7bps across with 1y OIS ending at 4.27%. 6m and 12m T-bill cutoffs were 5bps higher while 3m (at 3.88% and 4.09% respectively) was 10bps higher (at 3.65%) compared to the last auction.
USD/INR
The Rupee was the outperformer among EM currencies yesterday ending 20p stronger at 74.69. Elevated near-term forward points continue to put pressure on the spot. 1-week points that used to trade at 3.5% are currently above 5% due to IPO funding pressure. CNHINR retreated to 11.66 from 11.70. Asian currencies are weaker against the Dollar.1y forward yield is at 4.75% and 3m ATMF vols are at 4.91%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.15 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
