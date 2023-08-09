China's consumer price index (CPI), the main inflation gauge, decreased by 0.3 percent in July compared with the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 4.4 percent in July, year on year.
These figures will amplify concerns regarding China's potential for economic growth and the efficiency of conventional measures to boost the economy.
Frankly, this is not coming as much of a surprise given yesterday's trade data signals, none the less it brings Mainland China one step closer to a Japanese-styled low inflation trap.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises above 0.6550 after mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is recovering above 0.6550, as mixed Chinese inflation data failed to disappoint Australian Dollar bulls. The pair finds support from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as hopes for Chinese stimulus lift sentiment.
EUR/USD recovers within nearby triangle below 1.1000 amid looming Italy tax woes
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses amid Wednesday’s sluggish morning in Europe. The Euro pair licks its wounds within a two-month-old symmetrical triangle as market sentiment improves a bit on news and data surrounding China.
Gold climbs back closer to $1,930, moves away from four-week low
Gold price regains positive traction and draws support from a combination of factors. A softer risk tone and a modest US Dollar downtick benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve might keep a lid on any further gains.
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
Another August storm front passes through
The US stocks wobbled overnight, and bond yields fell as investors reflexively jogged for the cover of safety after Moody's decided to lower credit ratings for 10 small US banks. Additionally, the agency reviewed the ratings for six larger banks, bringing attention back to the overall health of the banking system.