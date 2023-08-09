Share:

China's consumer price index (CPI), the main inflation gauge, decreased by 0.3 percent in July compared with the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI), which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products, fell by 4.4 percent in July, year on year.



These figures will amplify concerns regarding China's potential for economic growth and the efficiency of conventional measures to boost the economy.



Frankly, this is not coming as much of a surprise given yesterday's trade data signals, none the less it brings Mainland China one step closer to a Japanese-styled low inflation trap.