In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire discusses the latest market catalysts that are capable of triggering a global gold reevaluation event, as a result of the ongoing paper versus physical gold showdown.
The precious metals expert delves into the underreported decision of the People’s Bank of China to start preparing its 1.4 billion citizens for opting out of the dollar and into gold, explaining how this will impact gold’s supply, demand and price.
Timestamps
-
00:00 Start
-
01:25 Gold price reevaluation event
-
04:35 The two primary tools the fed use to manage their wrong-footed paper bets
-
06:20 The little-reported move by the People's Bank of China
-
09:15 The threat of war
-
10:55 China opting out of the dollar hegemony
-
13:45 Triggering the reevaluation of monetary metals
-
18:15 China tightening paper gold’s noose
-
29:00 The tool the casino uses to rig the tables
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700 after US jobs report
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward 1.0700. Stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data helps the US Dollar gather strength ahead of the weekend and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2500 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2500. Following the initial mixed reaction to the upbeat May jobs report from the US, the US Dollar found its footing and caused the pair to reverse its direction. Nevertheless, GBP/USD stays on track to snap a three-week losing streak.
Gold falls below $1,960 as US yields rebound after US jobs data
Gold price turned south and declined below $1,960 on Friday. After the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose 339,000 in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 2% and recovered toward 3.7%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
China crypto community picks Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain as top protocols
Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain protocols are top picks for the Chinese crypto community, data from a report shows, a possible bullish catalyst for tokens related to these protocols as Hong Kong opens the door of crypto to retail investors.
LULU stock adds 15% on big Wall Street beat
Lululemon Athletica did it again. In something that has become quite predictable, LULU stock sailed 14.9% higher in Friday’s premarket to $377.20 after the prized athleisure brand posted a nearly 15% earnings beat for the first quarter.