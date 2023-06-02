Share:

In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire discusses the latest market catalysts that are capable of triggering a global gold reevaluation event, as a result of the ongoing paper versus physical gold showdown.

The precious metals expert delves into the underreported decision of the People’s Bank of China to start preparing its 1.4 billion citizens for opting out of the dollar and into gold, explaining how this will impact gold’s supply, demand and price.

Timestamps