While most agree the overall economic growth will recover in China this year, there appears to be a lack of conviction on the magnitude of that rebound.
Many local traders now think this year's household consumption recovery could be slower than expected, given the scarring effects of property deleveraging and the legacy of three years of Covid controls.
Besides consumption and property, regional investors are not overly optimistic as ' key concerns include the risk of Covid reinfections and whether we could see another big wave of infections in the next few months which might weigh on activity growth.
US-China relations remain a popular conversational topic and provide a safe-haven bid for the US dollar in Asia. From a Yuan bellwether perspective, it suggests investors are hedging bets against the Biden administration's anti-China plays accelerating this year.
In comparison, Wall Street still holds a more optimistic view on consumption recovery in China, potentially based on western economies' experiences whereby household consumption boomed after reopening.
But we are at a fork in the road right now regarding whether China will follow a western reopening game plan or a more Asia-styled cautious reopening approach. Remember that the Chinese, unlike the US and other western countries, are fundamentally net savers, not net consumers.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2100 ahead of UK GDP
The GBP/USD pair has surrendered the round-level support of 1.2100 in the Asian session. The Cable has witnessed selling pressure and has lost half of the gains added on Thursday.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0750 as recession woes battle with inflation concerns
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.0730-25 as it braces for the second consecutive weekly loss ahead of the key US data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshed the weekly high the previous day before reversing from 1.0790 on recession fears.
Gold looks south amid Bear Flag, ahead of key United States data Premium
Gold price is sitting at the lowest level in five weeks near the $1,850 psychological mark on the final trading day of the week, on track to book the second weekly drop. The renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) amid souring risk sentiment is exerting further downside pressure on the Gold price.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
UK GDP Preview: Growth to stagnate but recession narrowly averted Premium
The optimism is already in the air that the United Kingdom (UK) economy has probably dodged a recession in 2022, which has provided some respite to the Pound Sterling bulls. But will it be enough?