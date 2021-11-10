Global developments
The risk tone has softened a bit. US short-term inflation expectations have inched higher with 5y breakevens back to 3%. US 10y real rates are at record lows, close to -1.20%. Low real rates continue to fuel the rally in gold. Crude too has inched higher. The Dollar is outperforming against high Beta commodity currencies and EM currencies. It is underperforming against low yielders such as Euro and JPY. US October PPI yesterday came in line with expectations but continues to remain elevated. China PPI rose more than expected, while CPI was in line. Focus today will be on the US Oct CPI data (exp 0.6% MoM, core exp 0.4% MoM).
Domestic developments
Equities
The S&P500 snapped an 8-day winning streak and ended 0.4% lower. Asian equities are trading in the red. HangSeng and Shanghai Composite are down 1% and 1.5% respectively.
Bonds and Rates
Domestic bonds saw the rally continue yesterday, following up on Monday's move. Gsec yields across tenors were lower by about 2bps with the yield on 10y ending at 6.29%. OIS too ended a couple of basis points lower (5y at 5.43%). Money markets rates too have cooled off as recent funding pressures have eased. 7-day VRRR cutoff came in at 3.95%.
USD/INR
The Rupee had strengthened to 73.85 intraday yesterday. However, nationalized banks seemed to have stepped in around those levels to support USD/INR. The pair eventually ended the session at 74.02. We expect it to trade a 74.05-74.35 intraday. Cash tom points have eased from 1.1p per day to about 0.75p per day as IPO-related funding pressure has eased. 1y forward yield was almost unchanged at 4.74%. 3M ATMF vols are around 4.76%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.70 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
