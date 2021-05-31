China's factory activity slows slightly in May as raw materials costs surge – Official PMI

Global developments
US Fed's preferred measure of inflation i.e. core PCE rose 3.1% YoY in April, the highest print since 1992. The Biden administration has proposed a USD 6tn expenditure plan for fiscal 2022, focusing on infrastructure, education, and combating climate change. The rationale is to make the most of current low borrowing costs. It would entail a fiscal deficit of USD 1.8tn, almost double that seen in 2019 pre-pandemic. The Republicans have criticized the plan strongly. It remains to be seen what kind of support the plan gets in Congress. Despite the higher than expected core PCE print and generous expenditure plan, yields on US bonds have fallen. 10y bond yield ended at 1.58%. The Dollar is broadly trading with a weak bias. The focus will be on the US May jobs report on Friday. US markets would be shut today on account of memorial day.
Domestic developments
Today the focus will be on the Q4FY21 GDP growth print (exp 1.4% YoY; which would make the GDP growth for FY21 -7.5%). Also important will be the April core sector data. The MoM momentum would matter more due to the prevalence of the base effect in YoY numbers. The preliminary trade data for May, May GST collections, and April-May central government fiscal deficit data are also due. High-frequency indicators are pointing to a sharp deceleration in economic activity in May due to state lockdowns. Markets will also focus on the announcement of timelines for a rollback of lockdown restrictions.
Equities
Concerns expressed by RBI in its annual report regarding equity valuations seemed to have little impact as the Nifty ended at a record high on Friday. We believe the momentum could continue over the next few sessions. We believe equities continue to remain buy on dips as long as 14950 is not broken on the Nifty.
Bonds
The yield on the 10y benchmark rose above 6% as RBI partially devolved the benchmark security on Primary dealers. The bonds are likely to trade sideways until the monetary policy on 4th June.
USD/INR
There was chatter that the RBI intervenes in exchange-traded futures on Friday to arrest USD/INR downside. 72.25 is an extremely crucial level. We may see MSCI rebalancing related outflows tomorrow. Also, there would be no overnight inflows in nostros, today being a US holiday. We could see a short-covering move over the next couple of sessions. There would be no cash transactions today on account of the US holiday.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.30-72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.30 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
