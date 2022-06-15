USDINR 78.01 ▼ 0.01%.
EUR/USD 1.0444 ▲ 0.29%.
GBP/USD 1.2024 ▲ 0.26%.
India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.589 ▲ 0.11%.
US 10-Year Bond Yield 3.429 ▼ 1.15%.
ADXY 102.67 ▲ 0.12%.
Brent Oil 121.32 ▲ 0.12%.
Gold 1,816.55 ▲ 0.17%.
NIFTY 50 15,754.40 ▲ 0.14%.
Global developments
The EU is going to initiate legal action as UK has delayed implementation of parts of Northern Ireland protocol relating to customs checks. Re-emergence of uncertainty around EU-UK trade relations caused the Pound to nosedive yesterday. Pound broke through the 1.20 mark against the Dollar for the first time since March'20.
US producer prices rose 0.8% MoM in May compared to 0.4% MoM in April.
Focus today will be on the Fed policy (late evening India time). While a 50bps hike was being priced in earlier, the higher than expected May CPI print has caused the market to raise its expectations to a 75bps hike. This would take the Fed funds rate to 1.50-1.75%. A lot would depend on the dot plot and inflation projections as it would reveal where the Fed members see the terminal Fed funds rate. The market is pricing in Fed funds rate to reach 3.6% by 2022 end. Fed Chair Powell's tone in the post policy press conference will be crucial. If the Fed indicates that it is willing to go all out to tame inflation, Dollar strength may continue. The bar though for the Fed to sound more hawkish than what the market is already expecting is quite high. If the Fed sticks to its earlier stance and delivers only a 50bps hike, it would result in massive unwinding of long Dollar positions and short covering in US treasuries.
Price action across assets
US yields have risen about 5-6bps at the longer end with US 10y yield at 3.43%. US 10y real yields have risen about 55bps over the last week to 0.80%. The US Dollar has strengthened on firming real yields. S&P500 started off in the green but could not hold on to gains, ending with a cut of 0.4%. Bitcoin got hammered further and is currently trading around USD 22000. Crude prices have come off with Brent retreating to USD 120.50 per barrel. Gold has retreated to USD 1817 per ounce.
German investor morale improves in June though risks remain ahead.
Domestic developments
India May WPI print came in at 15.88%, a 30 year high, primarily on higher vegetable prices.
USD/INR
RBI intervention ensured that Rupee remained exceptionally calm amid broad Dollar strength and despite huge Dollar demand at RBI fix.
Forwards collapsed further with 1y forward yield ending 7bps lower at 3.32
3M ATMF implied vols ended 6bps higher at 5.81.
Bonds and rates
Bonds and Rates saw a bit of respite on account of softer than expected May CPI print. Yield on the benchmark 10y ended 2bps lower at 7.58% while 5y OIS ended 4bps lower at 7.27.
Equities
Equities remain resilient despite global risk aversion. Indian equities outperformed with Nifty ending with a modest cut of 0.3% at 15732.
Strategy
Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 78.50. Importers are suggested to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 77.20-79.20 and the 6M range is 76.75–80.00.
Asian stocks mix, fears of stagflation caused by tightening policies grow.
FX outlook of the day
USD/INR (Spot: 78.01)
The RBI intervention ensured that the Indian rupee remained exceptionally calm amid broad Dollar strength and despite huge Dollar demand at RBI fix. The US Dollar has strengthened on firming real yields. Focus today will be on the Fed policy. While a 50bps hike was being priced in earlier, the higher than expected May CPI print has caused the market to raise its expectations to a 75bps hike. This would take the Fed funds rate to 1.50-1.75%. A lot would depend on the dot plot and inflation projections as it would reveal where the Fed members see the terminal Fed funds rate. The market is pricing in Fed funds rate to reach 3.6% by 2022 end. Fed Chair Powell's tone in the post policy press conference will be crucial. If the Fed indicates that it is willing to go all out to tame inflation, Dollar strength may continue. The USDINR pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias within the intraday range of 77.90-78.25.
EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0441)
EURUSD holds onto around 1.0400 amid recently hawkish comments from the ECB policymakers and a retreat by the US Treasury bond yields to portray short-covering moves ahead of FOMC. ECB Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel said that the monetary policy can and should respond to a disorderly repricing of risk premia. On the same line was ECB policymaker Klaas Knot, who said that there is a real probability that rates will continue to rise in October and December. On data front, US PPI MoM came in line with expectation at 0.6%. Rising covid cases in China is also weighing on risk sentiment. Beijing reported the highest coronavirus cases in three weeks the previous day and called for more activity restrictions. Shanghai, on the other hand, marked ease into the COVID-19 cases but keeps the recently announced limits to curb the virus from spreading too fast. In addition to FOMC, eurozone industrial production, US retail sales data and Lagarde's speech will also be in focus. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0360 to 1.0500.
GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2028)
GBPUSD prints a corrective pullback from a 27-month low of 1.1935 as market brace for the key Fed and BoE meetings. Additionally, positive news from UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson also underpins the cable pair’s rebound. Boris Johnson wants to reverse Rishi Sunak’s planned multibillion-pound tax raid on business as he tries to firm up support on the Tory right in the aftermath of last week’s confidence vote. Also, Boris Johnson has told his Cabinet ministers to ‘de-escalate’ the war of words with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid a trade war. A trade conflict with the EU would probably intensify the recession risk further. As a result, Sterling is likely to remain under pressure over the coming months. On data front, UK’s employment numbers hint at the higher Unemployment Rate of 3.8% versus 3.6% expected for three months to April. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.1950 to 1.2100.
USD/JPY (Spot: 135.09)
Yesterday the pair rallied to 135.60 levels and retraced marginally and is sustaining above 135 level. The rally of pair is fuelled by expectation of higher rate hikes by US Fed and rising US bond yields. To fix the inflation mess, the Fed will tighten its policy further and will elevate interest rates aggressively. On the other hand, The BOJ is expected to continue with its prudent monetary policy to keep flushing liquidity into the economy. The inflation rate in Japan has reached to its target but is majorly contributed by higher oil prices rather than a broad-based demand recovery. US 10y bond yields are currently hovering at 3.44% after touching 3.456%, its highest in over a decade. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 134.50 to 135.80
Yields hit decade highs before expected 75 bp Fed rate hike.
Economic calendar
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pares Fed-inspired gains below 0.6300 on downbeat NZ Q1 GDP
NZD/USD fails to hold the post-Fed gains as it slumps nearly 20 pips after New Zealand’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote rose the most in a week the previous day before dropping back to 0.6265 at the latest.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!