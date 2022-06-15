USDINR 78.01 ▼ 0.01%.

EUR/USD 1.0444 ▲ 0.29%.

GBP/USD 1.2024 ▲ 0.26%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.589 ▲ 0.11%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 3.429 ▼ 1.15%.

ADXY 102.67 ▲ 0.12%.

Brent Oil 121.32 ▲ 0.12%.

Gold 1,816.55 ▲ 0.17%.

NIFTY 50 15,754.40 ▲ 0.14%.

Global developments

The EU is going to initiate legal action as UK has delayed implementation of parts of Northern Ireland protocol relating to customs checks. Re-emergence of uncertainty around EU-UK trade relations caused the Pound to nosedive yesterday. Pound broke through the 1.20 mark against the Dollar for the first time since March'20.

US producer prices rose 0.8% MoM in May compared to 0.4% MoM in April.

Focus today will be on the Fed policy (late evening India time). While a 50bps hike was being priced in earlier, the higher than expected May CPI print has caused the market to raise its expectations to a 75bps hike. This would take the Fed funds rate to 1.50-1.75%. A lot would depend on the dot plot and inflation projections as it would reveal where the Fed members see the terminal Fed funds rate. The market is pricing in Fed funds rate to reach 3.6% by 2022 end. Fed Chair Powell's tone in the post policy press conference will be crucial. If the Fed indicates that it is willing to go all out to tame inflation, Dollar strength may continue. The bar though for the Fed to sound more hawkish than what the market is already expecting is quite high. If the Fed sticks to its earlier stance and delivers only a 50bps hike, it would result in massive unwinding of long Dollar positions and short covering in US treasuries.

Price action across assets

US yields have risen about 5-6bps at the longer end with US 10y yield at 3.43%. US 10y real yields have risen about 55bps over the last week to 0.80%. The US Dollar has strengthened on firming real yields. S&P500 started off in the green but could not hold on to gains, ending with a cut of 0.4%. Bitcoin got hammered further and is currently trading around USD 22000. Crude prices have come off with Brent retreating to USD 120.50 per barrel. Gold has retreated to USD 1817 per ounce.

German investor morale improves in June though risks remain ahead.

Domestic developments

India May WPI print came in at 15.88%, a 30 year high, primarily on higher vegetable prices.

USD/INR

RBI intervention ensured that Rupee remained exceptionally calm amid broad Dollar strength and despite huge Dollar demand at RBI fix.

Forwards collapsed further with 1y forward yield ending 7bps lower at 3.32

3M ATMF implied vols ended 6bps higher at 5.81.

Bonds and rates

Bonds and Rates saw a bit of respite on account of softer than expected May CPI print. Yield on the benchmark 10y ended 2bps lower at 7.58% while 5y OIS ended 4bps lower at 7.27.

Equities

Equities remain resilient despite global risk aversion. Indian equities outperformed with Nifty ending with a modest cut of 0.3% at 15732.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 78.50. Importers are suggested to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 77.20-79.20 and the 6M range is 76.75–80.00.

Asian stocks mix, fears of stagflation caused by tightening policies grow.

FX outlook of the day

USD/INR (Spot: 78.01)

The RBI intervention ensured that the Indian rupee remained exceptionally calm amid broad Dollar strength and despite huge Dollar demand at RBI fix. The US Dollar has strengthened on firming real yields. Focus today will be on the Fed policy. While a 50bps hike was being priced in earlier, the higher than expected May CPI print has caused the market to raise its expectations to a 75bps hike. This would take the Fed funds rate to 1.50-1.75%. A lot would depend on the dot plot and inflation projections as it would reveal where the Fed members see the terminal Fed funds rate. The market is pricing in Fed funds rate to reach 3.6% by 2022 end. Fed Chair Powell's tone in the post policy press conference will be crucial. If the Fed indicates that it is willing to go all out to tame inflation, Dollar strength may continue. The USDINR pair is expected to trade with a sideways bias within the intraday range of 77.90-78.25.

EUR/USD (Spot: 1.0441)

EURUSD holds onto around 1.0400 amid recently hawkish comments from the ECB policymakers and a retreat by the US Treasury bond yields to portray short-covering moves ahead of FOMC. ECB Governing Council member Isabel Schnabel said that the monetary policy can and should respond to a disorderly repricing of risk premia. On the same line was ECB policymaker Klaas Knot, who said that there is a real probability that rates will continue to rise in October and December. On data front, US PPI MoM came in line with expectation at 0.6%. Rising covid cases in China is also weighing on risk sentiment. Beijing reported the highest coronavirus cases in three weeks the previous day and called for more activity restrictions. Shanghai, on the other hand, marked ease into the COVID-19 cases but keeps the recently announced limits to curb the virus from spreading too fast. In addition to FOMC, eurozone industrial production, US retail sales data and Lagarde's speech will also be in focus. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.0360 to 1.0500.

GBP/USD (Spot: 1.2028)

GBPUSD prints a corrective pullback from a 27-month low of 1.1935 as market brace for the key Fed and BoE meetings. Additionally, positive news from UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson also underpins the cable pair’s rebound. Boris Johnson wants to reverse Rishi Sunak’s planned multibillion-pound tax raid on business as he tries to firm up support on the Tory right in the aftermath of last week’s confidence vote. Also, Boris Johnson has told his Cabinet ministers to ‘de-escalate’ the war of words with Brussels over the Northern Ireland Protocol to avoid a trade war. A trade conflict with the EU would probably intensify the recession risk further. As a result, Sterling is likely to remain under pressure over the coming months. On data front, UK’s employment numbers hint at the higher Unemployment Rate of 3.8% versus 3.6% expected for three months to April. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 1.1950 to 1.2100.

USD/JPY (Spot: 135.09)

Yesterday the pair rallied to 135.60 levels and retraced marginally and is sustaining above 135 level. The rally of pair is fuelled by expectation of higher rate hikes by US Fed and rising US bond yields. To fix the inflation mess, the Fed will tighten its policy further and will elevate interest rates aggressively. On the other hand, The BOJ is expected to continue with its prudent monetary policy to keep flushing liquidity into the economy. The inflation rate in Japan has reached to its target but is majorly contributed by higher oil prices rather than a broad-based demand recovery. US 10y bond yields are currently hovering at 3.44% after touching 3.456%, its highest in over a decade. The pair is expected to trade in the range of 134.50 to 135.80

Yields hit decade highs before expected 75 bp Fed rate hike.

Economic calendar