Is China's real estate market triggering a financial crisis?

The payment difficulties of Chinese real estate giants Evergrande and, most recently, Country Garden have made international headlines. Due to the importance and size of these companies (Evergrande has outstanding liabilities of EUR 300bn), global financial markets have reacted to the worsening situation by selling off risky asset classes, at least in the short term.

The disruptions in the Chinese real estate market were triggered by the Chinese government's deliberate decision to curb activity in the real estate sector. The decision is understandable in terms of preserving the country's long-term economic stability. As a result of the many years of excesses in the real estate sector, the debt ratio of the private sector to GDP in China has risen massively and is now well above the levels in the US or Eurozone. Moreover, the investment-to-GDP ratio of 42% is too high, given the country's rising level of prosperity. In the short term, however, the challenge is that falling investment in the real estate sector will have to be replaced by private and public consumption. This requires maximum flexibility on the part of companies and employees in order to adapt quickly to the changed economic structure.

High private sector debt ratio in China

Source: IIF, Erste Group Research

The question now arises of how great the threat is to global financial stability posed by the problems in the Chinese real estate market. Could a possible bankruptcy of Evergrande or Country Garden even trigger a new financial crisis with similar effects to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy in 2008?

