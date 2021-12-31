Global developments
As we head into the last trading session of 2021, risk sentiment is continuing to hold up, pretty much like it has for the most part of the year. US weekly jobless claims came in lower than expected, suggesting continuing strength in the US labor market. China's December manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs came in better than expected. US yields have come off 3-4bps across the curve with a yield of 10y now at 1.51%. Real rates have become more negative. 10y real rate is now -1.1%. The dollar has weakened against most currencies except the Yen, which is the worst-performing G10 currency this year. Euro continues to trade the 1.1260-1.1360 range. The pound has reclaimed the 1.35 mark and is consolidating above that level.
Domestic developments
The focus will be on the November core sector data, April-November fiscal deficit, and preliminary November trade deficit data today.
Equities
It was another flat session for the Nifty yesterday with a close at 17203. US indices ended with minor cuts.
Bonds and Rates
Call rates and short-term money market rates have eased. There is a 14 day 750000crs VRRR today. The 10y benchmark is also to be auctioned today. This could possibly be the last auction of this benchmark. It will be interesting to see the participation today given the devolvement last week. 3y and 5y OIS ended 3bps higher at 5.13% and 5.36% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee opened stronger around 74.55 and weakened initially to 74.65 but thereafter strengthened past 74.55 again triggering stops, resulting in a brisk move to 74.40. For the first 15 days of December, Rupee was the worst-performing Asian currency. For the next 15 days, Rupee has been the best performing Asian currency. 1y forward yield ended at 4.65% while 3m ATMF implied vols ended at 4.75% yesterday.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.50 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.30 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
