Global developments
Global risk sentiment has soured overnight as the surge in Omicron cases in the US and Europe and consequent tighter restrictions weigh. Most European countries have canceled traditional new year festivities and have restricted gatherings for those still unvaccinated. US yields are unchanged overnight with 10y at 1.48%. The Dollar has strengthened a bit across the board. US equities ended flat. Brent is steady at around USD 79 per barrel.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty rallied yesterday to end 0.9% higher at 17233. The midcap index outperformed, gaining 1.2%. Asian equities are under pressure.
Bonds and Rates
Bond yields ended a couple of basis points higher across the curve with the yield on 10y ending at 6.48%. 3y and 5y OIS ended at 5.10% and,5.34% respectively. 10y SDL cutoffs crossed the 7% mark coming in at 7.02% yesterday on large auction size.
USD/INR
The Rupee strengthened yesterday to a high of 74.60 against the Dollar on a PSU inflow before ending at 74.66. USD/INR has retraced 2% from recent highs and returned back to its breakout level around 74.50. Today is the December exchange-traded currency derivative expiry. We may see selling at a fixed on account of this. 1y forward yield ended at 4.63% while 3m ATMF implied vols ended a tad higher at 4.75%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.50 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
