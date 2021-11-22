Global developments

The resurgence of COVID cases in Europe triggered a bout of risk aversion towards the end of last week. Austria has announced a lockdown and Germany is likely to introduce stricter restrictions. Protests in the Netherlands against restrictions turned violent. 10y yields in the US, UK, and Germany ended 10-13bps lower than highs seen during last week as yield curves flattened on risk aversion. Crude prices have come off with Brent now at USD 78.4 per barrel. Gold has retraced to USD 1846 per ounce on higher US short-term real rates. The Dollar has strengthened overall as US short-term yields are higher after several Fed members alluded to the point that it would be appropriate to quicken the pace of tapering given the strength in the economy. Focus this week will be on President Biden's announcement of the next Fed Chairman. It is a toss-up between incumbent Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard. While reappointment of Powell should result in status quo, the appointment of Brainard would be slightly dovish. The debt ceiling too will be on the market's radar with Treasury Secretary Yellen saying the US could hit the debt limit by mid-December. The House has voted in favor of the USD 1.75tn Build Back Better bill which would now go to the Senate where passage is uphill, even along party lines as centrist Democrats are opposed to the bill. FOMC minutes are due late Wednesday evening. Thursday is a New York Holiday on Thanksgiving. We may see trading activity taper off post-Wednesday.

Domestic developments

The revocation of three farm law reforms may be seen as the government's inability to pass through major reforms. It will be interesting to see if it bring about any change in perception among foreign investors on outlook towards India.

Equities

The Nifty ended 1.9% lower last week at 17764. The Nifty has had a string of 3 successive sessions in the red now. 17600 is an extremely important support for the Nifty. FPIs have so far invested close to USD 2bn in Indian equities in November so far.

Bonds and Rates

The yield on the benchmark 10y ended a couple of basis points lower on the week at 6.34%. SDL and corporate bond spreads continue to remain suppressed. Money market rates have eased. 3m T-bill cut-off was lower at close to 3.50%. 5y OIS has been steady at around 5.50%. We expect the bonds and Rates to trade with a positive bias in the coming week. We may see the yield on the 10y benchmark test at the 6.30% mark on lower long-term US yields and lower crude prices.

USD/INR

The Rupee was the best performing EM currency last week. Despite broad Dollar strength Rupee ended stronger at 74.24, compared to the previous week's close of 74.44. Dollar glut and higher carry make shorting the Rupee expensive. Last Day March over the First day April points got dealt at 22p for 4 days (equivalent to an annualized yield of 27%!!!). Foreign banks have been looking to pay forwards to comply with the RBI's Large Exposures Framework (LEF). For the week we expect USD/INR to trade a 74.10-75.10 range with an upside bias. 3M ATMF vols ended at 4.70% last week while 1y forward yield continued to remain elevated at 4.79%.

Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.70 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.

