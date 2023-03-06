There are plenty of reasons that should push equities lower, but equities continue trending higher.
Both European and American stocks closed last week with gains, and futures hint at a positive start to the week despite China’s announcement of a modest 5% growth target.
But the 5% growth target raises concerns about the amount of stimulus that the Chinese will put on the table, and the possible continuation of the government crackdown. The Chinese officials said that they don’t want a disorderly growth in real estate – which is a major ingredient for the Chinese growth. Plus, the local governments could borrow and spend less, even though the Chinese as a whole increased their fiscal deficit projection.
This means that China is on its way for more centralization of the power around Xi Jinping and less freedom for local entities. Combined with Xi’s fight against euphoric growth and the West’s limitation on investment and technology exports to China, we shall see investors reluctant to return to Chinese equities.
China’s modest 5% growth target weigh on energy and commodity prices. Iron ore and copper futures are down, and US crude’s 100-DMA resistance, around the $80pb level, will likely remain strong.
On this week’s agenda
Fed talk
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his semi-annual testimony before the Senate this week, and he will certainly reiterate that the Fed is not yet done with its fight against inflation, that the labour market remains particularly strong, that a soft landing is possible, yet the Fed won’t hesitate to sacrifice growth to abate inflation as soon as possible.
Looking at the latest set of data, the U-turn of easing inflation and last month’s blowout jobs figures, we don’t expect to hear anything less than hawkish from Mr. Powell. But it’s always possible that a word like ‘disinflation’ slips out of his mouth, and that we get a boost on risk.
US jobs
The US economy is expected to have added around 200’000 jobs, with the possibility of a negative surprise after last month’s above half a million read. Unemployment is seen steady around 3.4% - a more than 50-year low, while average earnings are seen going up from 3.4% to 3.7% over the year. Nothing encouraging for the Fed doves. But who cares?
RBA, BoC, BoJ
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will be announcing their latest policy verdicts this week and among them, only the RBA is expected to hike the rates by another 25bp despite last week’s surprise softening in latest inflation and growth numbers.
More than 40% of the companies in the ASX 200 posted negative earnings surprise last quarter, up from 28% a year ago. The latest figures from macro and micro fronts raise questions about how far the RBA could go in terms of rate hikes.
On the currency front, since the end of February, the AUDUSD slipped into the bearish consolidation zone, but the pair has been following the 100-DMA slightly to the upside, as the Chinese reopening sustains iron ore prices – except for today, of course, as China’s 5% growth target hasn’t been a boon for energy and commodity stocks.
China could still rescue the Aussie from falling further, but the Chinese winds could hardly reverse the negative trend in AUDUSD as the Fed-supported US dollar is certainly not done its positive push yet.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 ahead of Eurozone data
EUR/USD is extending gains to near 1.0660 early Monday, underpinned by renewed US Dollar weakness. Markets shrug off disappointing China's GDP growth target, as they adjust their positions ahead of a busy week. Eurozone Sentix and Retail Sales data coming up next.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.2050 amid mixed markets
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2050 in the early European morning. The pair fails to benefit from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as the market sentiment remains mixed and Brexit optimism fades. US economic data and Powell's testimony are in focus.
Gold flirts with $1,850 support confluence, focus on Fed’s Powell, US NFP
Gold price remains sidelined as bulls take a breather amid sluggish start to the key week. Mixed headlines from China, cautious mood ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, US NFP probe XAU/USD bulls.
Ethereum price primed for another crash as more crypto frauds surface
Ethereum price shows no directional bias as it trades after a sudden selloff on March 2. As this range tightening continues, the likelihood of a continuation of this trend is likely, considering the weakness in the market.
China steadies the path
China’s National Peoples Conference has set an economic growth target for the country over the next year of 5%. China has always liked achieving whatever target was set, but in recent years this has been more difficult.