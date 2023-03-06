There are plenty of reasons that should push equities lower, but equities continue trending higher.
Both European and American stocks closed last week with gains, and futures hint at a positive start to the week despite China’s announcement of a modest 5% growth target.
But the 5% growth target raises concerns about the amount of stimulus that the Chinese will put on the table, and the possible continuation of the government crackdown.
China’s modest 5% growth target weigh on energy and commodity prices. Iron ore and copper futures are down, and US crude’s 100-DMA resistance, around the $80pb level, will likely remain strong.
On this week’s agenda:
FED talk: Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his semi-annual testimony before the Senate this week.
US Jobs: the US economy is expected to have added around 200’000 jobs, with the possibility of a negative surprise after last month’s above half a million read.
The other central banks: the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will be announcing their latest policy verdicts this week and among them, only the RBA is expected to hike the rates by another 25bp despite last week’s surprise softening in latest inflation and growth numbers.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
