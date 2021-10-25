The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 74.98 levels and traded in the range of 74.97-75.10 with an upside bias. The pair finally closed at 75.08 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 75.0191 levels. The USDINR pair strengthen today because rising cases of coronavirus in China dampened investor sentiment for emerging-market assets, including the Indian rupee.
The latest outbreak of COVID-19 cases in China will also play on investor sentiments in the Asian equity markets. Meanwhile, elevated Brent crude oil prices were also said to have weighed on the rupee. High crude oil prices worsen India's current account deficit by increasing the import bill and, hence, weigh on the rupee. On an annualized basis, a premium on the one-year, exact period dollar/rupee contract settled static at 4.60% as compared with the previous close. The 10-year G-Sec benchmark 06.10 GS 2031 closed the day at 6.351%. 1-year OIS settled at 4.27% while the Overnight MIBOR fixings currently stand at 3.46%.
German business morale deteriorated for the fourth month running in Oct as supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, a spike in energy prices and rising COVID-19 infections are slowing the pace of recovery in Europe's largest economy from the pandemic. The Ifo institute said that its business climate index fell to 97.7 from an upwardly revised 98.9 in Sept. Oil prices extended pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs, lifted by tight global supply and strengthening fuel demand in the United States and beyond as economies recover from pandemic-induced slumps.
