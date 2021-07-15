Outlook

The calendar today includes the usual Thursday jobless claims, the Empire State and Philly Fed surveys, industrial output, and import/export prices. Jobless claims may move markets, especially the part of the continuing claim.

Several depressing themes are emerging that “should” promote the safe-haven dollar, even though the Fed is more dovish. First, Fed chief Powell said, “substantial further progress” is not within grasp just yet. He defended the central bank’s stance on inflation—yes, it will be a scary high for several more months but then fall back—but he also said the Fed’s purchases of mortgage-backed bonds is not “especially important” to the housing market. Oh, dear.

For one thing, any time and every time a government interferes in a market, the outcome is a misallocation of resources, both unintended and as intended. To say that $40 billion is not important is ridiculous. For another, earlier suggestions by a few members that tapering could or should start with the mortgage-backed was welcomed with open arms. If Powell was saying no, that’s not what is happening, it puts the Fed out of sync with the “early responders” on the housing boom front, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Powell seems to prefer tapering in both asset types when tapering comes at all.

The next theme is that China was first out of the gate in pandemic recovery and it’s already losing its shine a year later. Q2 growth is “only” 7.9%, quite a drop from 18.3% in Q1 and missing the forecast. If this is the reason bond yields are falling everywhere and the European bourses are losing ground this morning, it’s the first time China leads the world. Well, no. One of the problems emerging from the latest data is a slowdown in consumer spending, hardly the same as in the US. China is likely to continue to loosen the reins and to promote more investment and activity in general (having already reduced bank reserve requirements).

The FT story emphasizes upfront that the slowdown is coming at the same time China is still fighting potentially destabilizing forces, chiefly that real estate housing boom, badly managed spending by local governments and excessive leverage in general. “Li Keqiang, the Chinese premier, reiterated this week the government’s longstanding pledge to refrain from “flood-like stimulus” measures. Any such loosening threatens to undercut policies introduced to reduce leverage and deal with a series of bond defaults late last year. These problems are especially acute among state-owned enterprises in central and northern provinces, sparking concerns about financial system instability.”

So, China wants to have its cake and eat it, too. It would like to target specific sectors for growth while holding back some others. Well, that’s “central planning,” but the government’s grip is clumsy. Reuters reports that bond defaults reached a record high with the year-to-date count at 25 and $9.67 billion. More than half are state-owned enterprises.

Contrast with the US, where last month Fitch Ratings reported “institutional leveraged loan (LL) and high-yield (HY) bond default rates are on track to hit 10-year lows in 2021.” And none of them of course, are state-owned enterprises. Bottom line, the US economy has massive problems, of course, including uncertainty over just how transitory is that inflation and the mismatch between 9 million jobs and 9 million jobless, but the financial system as a system is strong and works well. China has stunning growth but at the expense of a properly working financial system: acres of empty apartment buildings, empty roads, and bridges, failing state enterprises, wild discrepancies between rural and urban. China is still an emerging market, if an advanced one, in many ways. China does not “lead” the US.



Finally, Covid has not been conquered. It won’t be controlled until it’s stamped out everywhere or at least tamped down, because it mutates all by itself and is so transmissible. Nobody believes delta got to southwest Missouri from India via a traveler. It just appeared. And while delta is found in nearly every state by now, the hardest hit is the Trumpy states where vaccination rates are low (despite all the Trumps having gotten their vaccinations) and stupid reasons are given to justify not getting vaccinated or using sensible measures like masking. The US is all too likely to start matching the UK in the new delta wave. This is a genuine risk to the economy.

Having said that, we are only two months away from schools re-opening and many workers being able to go back to work, possibly filling in some of those 9 million jobs available. In addition, by then we could have the new infrastructures spending bill in place for $3.5 trillion. This is a vast amount of money and while it will be spread out over several years, it ain’t chicken feed. September is too soon to expect inflation to have subsided, but in August we get Jackson Hole and everyone is holding his breath for hints and whispers around not only US Fed tapering, but more obvious signs of global central bank coordination, which seems in the soup today.

As these themes develop, bond markets everywhere are discouraged. For the US 10-year to have slid back down was a surprise, with the Bund doing the same thing with proportionately more force. It remains unclear why traders would want to buy bonds that have a negative real return and we expect the next big batch of really good news and data to squash it. Is this the dog's days of summer that come early? Maybe.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

