Markets were buoyed by the clear and hopefully decisive improvement in China-USA relations yesterday.
With two working groups now planned to improve economic relations between the two countries. The first meeting planned to take place as soon as today. One group will focus on commercial interests and be driven by private business. The second will deal with respective export policies.
This sounds more like the kind of pragmatic and decisive break-through that is required. The proof will be in the pudding and only time will tell, but markets are correct to respond favourably to these developments.
The global economy most certainly needs some relief from the return to protectionist policies that has been occurring.
There was further worrying news out of Europe however, with New Lending growth barely moving the needle at just 1.3%. Would you believe, this is akin to levels seen in the Sovereign Debt Crisis. Which was a crisis of tectonic plate shifting proportions.
EU new lending
Lending has been nose diving constantly for the past year and there is no sign of a turnaround in this pattern. This is what happens when consumers and businesses alike are depressed and even scared. It cannot be emphasised enough that a major war on your doorstep is unsettling for everyone and has serious economic impacts.
Meanwhile, in the USA the Manufacturing Recession continues apace. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’ general business activity index for Manufacturing in Texas remained deep in Covid-lockdown levels at -17.2.
Texas manufacturing activity
Someone asked me this week, where is the evidence that manufacturing is weak? My reply, it is everywhere. In every survey. That many people are completely unaware just goes to show how much funds industry spin to the positive is taking place generally in economic discussion these days.
The facts are clear, indeed over-whelming that US manufacturing is on its knees and with no bounce to speak of.
It had been expected that US stocks would rally Monday, and potentially in to Tuesday. The rally looks better, more sustainable than the previous small bounces on the way down over recent weeks. It does need to kick on a bit higher from current levels to really turn the tide.
Australian retail sales
Australian Retail Sales were up an impressive 0.5% in July.
Impressive, if you forget they were down a whopping 0.8% last month.
Unable to recover the previous months collapse, at least some stabilisation of the bleak retail sector was achieved.
Over the past six months, Retail Sales have had average growth of just 0.1%. Department store sales remain well down. Restaurants and cafes showed small growth in the past month, but this looks to be less than the price hikes seen. It is likely restaurants and cafes are compensating for a drop in volume of customers with ratcheted higher prices.
The numbers are not as positive as the headline suggests. Still down 0.3% over the past two months. The sector remains in crisis management. Equity markets probably over-reacted to the upside.
Overall, given the China-USA developments it was a good news days. We should remain well aware however, that the current run of economic data among the major economies remains concerning to say the least.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains below 0.6450 amid cautious mood
AUD/USD is consolidating the renewed upside to near 0.6450 in Tuesday's Asian trading. A broad US Dollar pullback and a cautious market mood are leaving the pair confined in a narrow range, awaiting the US jobs data for a fresh impetus.
EUR/USD stays supported above 1.0800 ahead of mid-tier US data
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0800 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair remains on the bull’s radar while defending the previous day’s U-turn amid the ongoing correction in the US Dollar, as traders position for the mid-tier US economic data.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of XAU/USD buyers, US jobs data awaited Premium
Gold is looking to build on the ongoing upswing early Tuesday, having broken the recent consolidative phase to the upside on the first trading day of the week. The extended correction in the United States Dollar (USD) alongside the US Treasury bond yields is helping XAU/USD price move north.
dYdX price eyes 10% losses amid exit liquidity after 6.52 million DYDX token unlocks
dYdX price shows signs of an impending downtrend, and for good reason, considering the network will unleash millions of DYDX tokens to the markets in cliff unlocks. While part of the tokens will go to the community treasury, a huge chunk will go toward liquidity provider and trading rewards.
The Dollar cleared the way up but is short-term overbought
Have the Dollar bulls finally won, or do the sellers still have a chance? The answer may not come until later in the week. The Dollar Index finished with growth for the sixth week in a row, climbing on Friday to its highest since March and trading above 104.