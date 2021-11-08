Asia Market Update: Modest moves seen for equity markets in Asia, China trade surplus comes in at a record in October, Acquisition Monday in Australia; Musk to sell down Tesla stake on a Twitter poll?
General trend
- US equity FUTs have remained lower.
- Hang Seng has also remained modestly lower; TECH index declines [ecommerce names drop amid comments from Chinese regulator on Singles Day sales practices].
- Evergrande said to have 2 USD coupon payments due on Monday (Nov 8th).
- HK-listed COVID vaccine makers drop after Pfizer released data on COVID pill.
- Macau casino names and CN tourism index rise amid news related to HK/CN travel.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher; Property index had modest gain.
- Nikkei has pared the opening gain; Softbank Group trades modestly weaker, expected to report Q2 earnings after the Tokyo close.
- S&P ASX 200 has moved slightly lower after opening flat [Financial and Consumer Indices lag].
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Coty, Lincoln Educational, TreeHouse Foods, TowerJazz, The Trade Desk, US Foods, Marriott Vacations.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened 0.0%.
- SXY.AU Confirms improved A$4.60/shr offer from Posco, board to unanimously recommend.
- SYD.AU To be acquired for A$8.75/shr cash by Sydney Aviation Alliance for A$23.6B; Boards unanimously recommends.
- BHP.AU To divest 80% stake in BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC) to Stanmore for $1.2B.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.4%.
- (JP) No COVID deaths reported in Japan for 1st time in 15 months - Japan press.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Summary of Opinions from Oct meeting: Japan economy likely to improve gradually as pent up demand materializes.
- (JP) Japan Oct FX Reserves $1.40T v $1.41T prior.
- (JP) Japan Sept Preliminary Leading Index CI: 99.7 v 99.8e; Coincident Index: 87.5 v 87.9e [3rd straight decline for the coincident index] Japan gov't cuts view on coincident index (1st cut since 2019).
Korea
-Kospi opened -0.1%.
- (KR) South Korea has been dealing with shortage of urea water solution, known as diesel exhaust fluid, as China tightened exports of fertilizers and related materials, including urea, in October amid a power crisis caused by a coal supply shortage, to import from Australia to ease issues – Yonhap.
- (KR) South Korea Oct instant noodle (ramyeon) prices +11% y/y (largest increase in 12 years).
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened -0.5%; Shanghai Composite opened 0.0%.
- (CN) CHINA OCT FOREIGN RESERVES: $3.218T V $3.200TE.
- (CN) CHINA OCT TRADE BALANCE $84.5B V $64.0BE (record high); Exports Y/Y: 27.1% v 22.4%e; Imports Y/Y: 20.6% v 26.0%e, Sept Trade Balance with US: $40.7B v $42.0 prior; YTD +33.3% y/y.
- (CN) CHINA OCT TRADE BALANCE (CNY-DENOMINATED): 546.0B V 387.0BE; Exports Y/Y: 20.3% v 14.9%e.
- Imports Y/Y: 14.5% v 20.2%e, Coal imports 26.9Mt v 32.9Mt prior; Rare earth exports 4.3Kt v 3.92Kt prior (highest since March).
- (CN) China said to be ready to make Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal tariff cuts – press.
- (HK) Hong Kong to China Quarantine free travel may have 1.0K visitor/day cap – Press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3959 v 6.3980 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY100B prior; Net inject CNY90B v Net drain CNY100B prior.
- (CN) China State Planner (NDRC): Daily Coal Production has hit highest level in the recent years.
- (CN) China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) to halt oil exports through end of year.
Other
- (PH) Philippines Q3 Agriculture Output Y/Y: -2.6% v -1.5% prior.
- 2330.TW Ensured no customer specific data was disclosed to US in the data request.
- UAE Energy Min Mazrouei: OPEC+ is working to balance market and incentivize investments; Without OPEC+, energy prices would be higher than they are currently.
North America
- PFE CEO Bourla: Targeting to submit data from investigational Covid-19 pill to FDA by Nov 25th - press.
- (US) US National Security Council spokesman Lieberman: US and China are not considering reopening closed consulates in each country - denies press report.
- AA Plans to Restart Curtailed Aluminum Smelting Capacity at Portland Aluminium in Australia.
- TSLA Elon Musk asks Twitter if he should sell 10% of his stock in Tesla, saying he will follow results of poll; currently 57.9% say Yes, 42.1% No.
- (US) House passes bipartisan $1.2T infrastructure bill, clearing the way for President Biden's signature.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.4%; Kospi -0.6%; Nikkei225 -0.2%; ASX 200 -0.1%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.1570-1.1553; JPY 113.64-113.36; AUD 0.7414-0.7387; NZD 0.7127-0.7104.
- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.2% at $1,820/oz; Crude Oil +1.3% at $82.33/brl; Copper +0.2% at $4.36/lb.
