Markets are reacting positively to economic messaging from China's Politburo. Hang Seng Index, China's key bellwether international gauge, is up 4%, while property stocks are soaring.
China investors were initially baffled, thinking policymakers would disappoint on stimulus. But on the second pass, investors now believe the Politburo meeting sets an encouraging tone for more substantial and comprehensive policy easing down the road.
Why is it different this time? Because the lawmakers acknowledged the problem. And to fix any problem, you must acknowledge there is a problem.
The key takeaway is that Politburo recognizes that the economy is "facing new difficulties and challenges," the top challenge being insufficient domestic demand. Other challenges include "some companies facing operating difficulties," "multiple risks in key areas," and a "challenging external environment." This more daunting assessment than previously sets the stage for more decisive policy actions to be taken as we advance.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
