China to clamp down on banks while Evergrande misses another bond payment [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the EU open (1:02).
- China inspecting state-run banks (2:29).
- Evergrande missed its 3rd round of bond payments in three weeks (3:09).
- US COVID cases down 22% in the past two weeks (4:37).
- Main calendar events today (6:13).
EUR/USD advances above 1.1550 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is defending minor bids above 1.1550 as the US dollar consolidates near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and weigh on the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro. German ZEW awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
XAU/USD refreshes daily gains above $1,760 as USD retreats
Gold prices spike higher after the initial subdued session trading in the familiar trading range as USD retreats and risk-off mood. The US Dollar Index after hovering near to one year high amid surging energy prices and Fed’s tapering expectations slides on a mild pullback.
Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC
During the Bitcoin price rally last week, cryptocurrency investment funds doubled the amount of inflows in tandem with the bullish sentiment that returned during the same period. A significant increase in BTC-focused funds was witnessed, as inflows reached the highest levels in five months.
Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data
October can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October.