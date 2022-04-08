-
The Chinese economy has been hit by three new headwinds from covid outbreaks, the Ukraine war and financial stress. We expect this to delay a recovery into H2. We expect more economic stimulus, as China needs to step harder on the gas to lift the economy out of the current slump. The China weakness will add a further drag on the global economy in coming months, not least on Europe.
Freight rates have continued to fall despite the Shanghai lockdowns suggesting the fundamentals are improving and shipping costs will be disinflationary in 2022. Other factors (wage growth, commodities) keep global inflation pressures high.
A recovery in H2 should give upside for Chinese stocks. We also look for USD/CNY to turn higher as the Chinese trade surplus is set to come down.
The stars were lined up for a Chinese recovery in the beginning of 2022, as China entered a year with stability being the number one priority ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party. Stimulus picked up going into the year and the worst of the property crisis seemed to have passed. However, after decent data for January and February, the PMI for manufacturing and the service sector saw sharp declines in March. A number of headwinds have piled up for China lately, which will likely postpone the recovery into H2 and require more easing measures. Especially three factors now weigh on the economy:
1. Covid outbreak: Covid hit the big cities in March leading to restrictions in first Shenzhen, which was locked down for a week and now Shanghai being in lock-down for the second week. The two cities constitute 7% of China’s economy. While China managed well with Omicron from mid-December to February, the virus now has a bigger impact providing a new challenge for private consumption growth and the service sector. As highlighted in this Covid update recently, we do not see China leaving the ‘dynamic zero-covid’ policy on this side of the Congress in the Autumn.
2. Ukraine war: The Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to weaken Chinese exports considerably as we expect Europe to be at brink of recession over the coming 3-6 months. The US manufacturing sector also shows signs of weakening. Exports was the main engine of growth in 2021 but is now set to be a drag on overall growth in 2022. The war has also led to rising commodity prices and generally increased uncertainty, which is likely to weigh on private investments.
3. Financial stress: Over the past months, China has seen increased financial stress, both in property debt markets as well as in the equity market. Stress intensified after the Ukraine war broke out and was exacerbated by a significant capital outflow by foreign investors. Fears over possible sanctions on China if they sided with Russia caused what looked like panic-selling at some point with severe declines in Chinese offshore stocks.
