China: The third quarter has started on a weak note, need a weaker RMB?

The Q2 economic growth in China has significantly slowed down due to various factors, such as a reduced reopening boost, a shift from inventory building to destocking, a decline in housing activity, and weak external demand. The reopening growth momentum was front-loaded and primarily experienced in the first few months of 2023. Policymakers are now more focused on recovering the supply side rather than supporting demand, resulting in a quick rebound in production and an unsustainable inventory build, which is currently being corrected. The third quarter has started on a weak note, with weakening exports and imports in July, a significant property developer reportedly missing a bond payment, and CPI inflation joining PPI in the negative year-over-year territory, although primarily due to food prices.

The declining factors of reopening and restocking have exposed China's economic challenges. The two major contributors to China's growth, exports and property, are experiencing major setbacks and negatively impacting the local and broader ASEAN risk markets.

The export industry faces multiple obstacles, including lacklustre global growth, geopolitical tensions (especially with ongoing US tariffs and export controls), and multinational corporations shifting their priorities from low-cost to high-security. Due to these challenges, policymakers may accept a slight depreciation of the Chinese currency (RMB). Meanwhile, property and infrastructure investments must adapt to the declining population growth and slower urbanization trends.