China: The third quarter has started on a weak note, need a weaker RMB?

The Q2 economic growth in China has significantly slowed down due to various factors, such as a reduced reopening boost, a shift from inventory building to destocking, a decline in housing activity, and weak external demand. The reopening growth momentum was front-loaded and primarily experienced in the first few months of 2023. Policymakers are now more focused on recovering the supply side rather than supporting demand, resulting in a quick rebound in production and an unsustainable inventory build, which is currently being corrected. The third quarter has started on a weak note, with weakening exports and imports in July, a significant property developer reportedly missing a bond payment, and CPI inflation joining PPI in the negative year-over-year territory, although primarily due to food prices.
The declining factors of reopening and restocking have exposed China's economic challenges. The two major contributors to China's growth, exports and property, are experiencing major setbacks and negatively impacting the local and broader ASEAN risk markets.
The export industry faces multiple obstacles, including lacklustre global growth, geopolitical tensions (especially with ongoing US tariffs and export controls), and multinational corporations shifting their priorities from low-cost to high-security. Due to these challenges, policymakers may accept a slight depreciation of the Chinese currency (RMB). Meanwhile, property and infrastructure investments must adapt to the declining population growth and slower urbanization trends.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears approach 1.0900 as sour sentiment, firmer yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD prints a two-day losing streak while falling to the fresh one-week low around 1.0930. The Euro pair extends the previous week’s U-turn from the support-turned-resistance line stretched from late May towards breaking a short-term key support line and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD remains under pressure below the 1.2670 area, investors await UK inflation data, FOMC Minutes
The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure and trades in a negative territory for the fourth consecutive week. The upbeat UK data fails to lift the Pound Sterling as investors are concerned about the possibility of a further rate hike that would impact the UK economy.
Gold defends 200-day EMA amid risk-aversion, bearish bias remains
Gold enters a bearish consolidation phase and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses just above the $1,910 level, or the lowest since July 7 touched during the Asian session. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of over a three-week-old descending trend.
Solana posts 10% weekly gains, with attention shifting to altcoins as BTC, ETH consolidate along equilibrium
Solana has recorded notable gains, outperforming cryptocurrencies with big market capitalizations like Bitcoin and Ethereum. It comes as the market holds out hope for a catalyst to drive the market, with expectations around the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) running bleak.
China: The third quarter has started on a weak note, need a weaker RMB?
The Q2 economic growth in China has significantly slowed down due to various factors, such as a reduced reopening boost, a shift from inventory building to destocking, a decline in housing activity, and weak external demand. The reopening growth momentum was front-loaded and primarily experienced in the first few months of 2023.