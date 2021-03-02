FXCM’s China Tech basket’s (CHN.TECH) daily chart has pulled back to the black baseline, which has held stable. As long as the baseline does not yield, the price action is likely a pullback. The orange lagging line is above the price (aqua ellipse) which denotes a positive momentum. In this regard, the price is above the cloud and the forward cloud is green. We further note that the cloud has moved in a north-easterly direction with expansion. As long, as these Ichimoku patterns continue to hold, the CHN.TEH basket will be regarded as being in an uptrend.
CHART SOURCE: FXCM Marketscope 2.0 - Past performance is not an indicator of future results
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 100-DMA amid firmer USD, ahead of EZ CPI
EUR/USD drops to 100-day SMA near 1.2020, which acted as strong support in early February. Gold's sell-off continues with prices hitting the lowest since June 2020. The US dollar draws bids on strong US data and losses in the S&P 500 futures. Eurozone CPI awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.39 amid covid strain concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD sellers refresh the lowest levels since February 18 below 1.39, print four-day losing streak. UK traces covid strains from Brazil. Also, favoring the sterling sellers could be the cautious sentiment ahead of US stimulus and the UK’s annual budget.
Gold bears embrace for sub-$1,700 area
Gold stays depressed near 8.5-month low, recently bounced off intraday bottom. Oversold RSI probes sustained trading below six-week-old resistance, previous support. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, falling trend line from August lure gold bears.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.