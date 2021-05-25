Global developments
Inflation concerns are receding somewhat as China has taken measures to rein in credit growth to prevent the economy from overheating. It has also taken steps to curb excessive speculation in commodities. Nasdaq outperformed as US long-term yields retreated. The dollar weakened against major currencies, especially against the Euro. Fed member Bullard's comments that the Fed 'is not quite there yet to start taper talk' too weighed on the Dollar. The Euro has been trading a 1.2160-1.2250 range for the past few sessions. A break above 1.2250 could lead to further upside.
Domestic developments
Domestic unemployment is likely to have reached 14.7% as per CMIE estimates. Urban unemployment is higher than rural unemployment. High-frequency indicators are pointing towards a sharp slowdown in economic activity in May on account of state lockdowns. RBI's top priority, therefore, is likely to be to revive growth, and therefore we do not see any change in its policy stance at least until October.
Equities
Equities are likely to continue exhibiting strength. We saw the Nifty consolidate yesterday after Friday's rally. We could see the Nifty extend gains this week to new record highs. India's equity market cap hit USD 3tn yesterday for the first time. The market cap is now 100% of GDP.
Bonds
The RBI has controlled the curve by controlling the yield on the benchmark. The activity in the bond market remains very tepid. 10y SDL cutoff came in at 6.78%.
USD/INR
It was a rangish day for USD/INR yesterday. Month-end exporter selling is likely to cap upside over the next few sessions. Tomorrow is a USD/INR trading holiday.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 74.00. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.85 to 73.20. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
