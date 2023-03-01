Outlook. We continue to look for a front loaded recovery following the re-opening. We see a short-term strong growth boost as suppressed demand bounces back. Not least within services but also in manufacturing.
We see pent-up demand in private consumption and within property and manufacturing investments, as a very low confidence in 2022 led to high savings and focus on strengthening balance sheets. With clouds of uncertainty from the zero-covid policy lifting as well as policy stimulus taking effect, we expect growth to grow above trend over the coming year.
We expect GDP growth to rise from 3.0% in 2022 to 5.5% this year before moderating to 5.3% growth next year as the initial boost fades and policy tightens.
China today
Growth. Strong PMI's for February confirmed a frontloaded recovery. Stronger employment supports consumers and the housing market.
Inflation. Inflation is still moderate with CPI ex food at 1.2% y/y and PPI at -0.8% y/y.
Monetary policy. The RRR rate was cut in December. Rates likely to be cut soon as well.
CNY. USD/CNY has moved higher and we look for further upside.
Stock markets. Stocks have moved lower lately on geopolitical tensions and foreign investor concerns returning. We see more upside once the growth recovery takes hold and lifts earnings growth.
