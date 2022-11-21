- Main headlines in play (00:00).
- China stocks down on dent to covid optimism (1:20).
- Fed comments on US rate hikes (2:26).
- Trump reinstated on Twitter (3:38).
- Main economic data points this week (5:32).
- Check out the Amplify Schools videos (6:30).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD accelerates decline toward 1.0200 amid notable US Dollar strength
EURUSD is losing further ground, eyeing 1.0200 as risk-off sentiment intensifies on surging covid cases and fresh lockdowns in China. The US Dollar cheers a flight to safety and hawkish Fed commentary. ECB Lane's dovish remarks add to the Euro's misery.
GBPUSD flirts with lows near 1.1800 amid risk-aversion, USD recovery
GBPUSD is deep in the red near 1.1800, kicking off the week on the wrong footing amid resurgent safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. China's covid woes-induced risk aversion weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling.
Gold declines towards $1,740 as DXY extend gains amid dismal market mood
Gold price is expected to decline further to near $1,740.00 as the risk-off profile is gaining more traction. The DXY has refreshed its weekly high at 107.40 and has not displayed any sign of exhaustion yet.
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
One eye on FOMC Minutes
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.