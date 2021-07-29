China stocks bounce, Facebook (FB Stock) drops and Powell update [Video]

- Headlines in play at the European open (00:00).
- Review of what Fed Chair Powell said at the latest FOMC meeting (1:42).
- A technical look at GBPUSD, EURUSD, gold, T-note, WTI crude futures (3:50).
- China convenes banks in a bid to restore calm after stocks rout (8:45).
- Facebook fall 3.5% in extended trade after the earnings report (11:43).
- US Senate moves forward on infrastructure deal (13:16).
- Iran's Supreme Leader blames the US for a pause in nuclear talks (14:15).
- Main calendar focus today on US Q2 Advanced GDP (16:10).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week highs after the Fed, ahead of GDP
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, hitting the highest in two weeks. The dollar is falling across the board after the Fed refrained from pre-announcing tapering and sees inflation as transitory. US GDP and German CPI are awaited.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3950 on Fed dovishness, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, extending its gains after the Fed seemed reluctant to taper bond buys. The EU's suspension of legal action over the NI protocol supports sterling. UK scraps quarantine rules for fully vaccinated EU, US travelers.
XAU/USD fast approaching 200-DMA ahead of US GDP
Gold price has accelerated its advance and hits fresh weekly highs at $1819, closing in on the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821.
XRP in a league of its own as BTC and ETH pull back
Bitcoin price is setting the stage for a pullback after a 40% upswing. Ethereum price is following BTC but might undergo consolidation. Ripple price defies its run-up, suggesting a minor correction might be enough before another rally begins.
US Q2 GDP Preview: Economy to continue to expand at strong pace
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release on Thursday, July 29, its first estimate of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter.